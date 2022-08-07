The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2022

There has been a lot of celebrity breakups this year.

From longtime couples calling it quits, to whirlwind romances coming to a dramatic end, we’ve rounded up the ten biggest celeb splits of 2022.

Take a look:

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their split in January, after 16 years together.

The couple, who were married for four years, announced the news by sharing a joint statement on social media.

They wrote: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

“And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

Their statement concluded: “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

The former couple share two children together – Lola Iolani Momoa, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 13.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund split back in January, one year after they welcomed their first child.

The couple had been dating since March 2019, and are parents to a son named Rhodes.

A source told PEOPLE at the time: “It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard.”

Shakira and Gerard Piqué

Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their shock split in June, after 11 years together.

The Colombian singer and the Spanish footballer confirmed the news in a joint statement.

They said: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for understanding.”

The former couple share two children together – nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard split last month, after four years of marriage.

A source close to the model told PEOPLE: “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”

They added that the 31-year-old also plans to file for divorce.

Emily and Sebastian were first romantically linked in 2018, after they were spotted packing on the PDA on Valentine’s Day. That same month, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony at New York City’s City Hall. In March 2021, they welcomed their first baby together, a son named Sylvester Apollo.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry

Maya Henry confirmed her split from Liam Payne in May, after she publicly reacted to photos of him “wrapped around another woman”.

Photos of the former One Direction star getting close to American model Aliana Mawla emerged on a fan account.

The pictures, which were originally posted on Mawla’s Instagram Story, showed the singer embracing her from behind.

Fans initially thought it was Maya in the photo with Liam, but were proved wrong when she commented on the post.

The model, who got engaged to Liam in August 2020, wrote under the post: “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman.”

“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

In response to Maya’s comment, a rep for Liam confirmed the couple had parted ways.

A source also told MailOnline: “Liam and Maya are no longer together and split up for good over a month ago. Maya’s comments referring to Liam as her fiancé are untrue and very misleading.”

Liam, 28, and Maya, 22, were first linked in 2018, shortly after he split from Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares a 5-year-old son named Bear.

The former 1D star later proposed to the model in August 2020 with a ring estimated to be worth more than $4 million.

Julia Fox and Kanye West

After a whirlwind romance, Julia Fox and Kanye West called it quits in February 2022.

The rapper’s romance with the Uncut Gems star, which dominated headlines for weeks, came amid his divorce from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian.

Confirming their split, Julia’s rep told Us Weekly: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey split in June, after over a year of dating.

The actor, 35, and the model, 25, were first linked in November 2020, and they went Instagram official in January last year.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple on March 27, when they attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

A source told PEOPLE: “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.” “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time.” “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Millie Court and Liam Reardon

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon announced their split last month.

Millie recently told Fabulous magazine: “Nothing happened for us to [break up]. No one cheated. It just was a decision that we made because it wasn’t right for us. I want to stick up for Liam and have his back. He’s not a bad guy.”

The Essex native insisted she and her ex still “get on really, really well”, and that they continue to support each other.

She said: “I’m obviously not totally OK, I’m the best Millie that I can be and going through something that’s not very nice.”

‘Liam is the one person I saw every day who understood the life-changing experiences we were both going through. We can’t just cut things off, and we’ll still support each other in all that we do.”

Christine and Paddy McGuinness

Christine and Paddy McGuinness announced their split last month, after 11 years of marriage.

The couple confirmed their separation in a joint statement on social media.

Paddy, 48, and Christine, 34, said they will continue living together for the sake of their three autistic children – twins Penelope and Leo, 8, and Felicity, 6.

They wrote: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.” “A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.” “This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.” “We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.” “We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.” “Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment,” they added.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split earlier this week, after nine months of dating.

The reality star and the comedian struck up a romance after Kim made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last October, but they have since decided to just be friends.

A source told E! News that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” they found that the long distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Pete has been spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie Wizards!, while Kim has been in LA raising her four kids – North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint – with her ex Kanye West.

Another source said: “The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye. They are happily co-parenting.”