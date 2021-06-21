The biggest bombshells from the KUWTK reunion

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians two-part reunion special kicked off on Thursday, and the final episode aired on Sunday night in the US.

To mark the end of their long-running reality show, Andy Cohen grilled the famous family on some juicy topics – including the truth about the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal and what cosmetic surgery they’ve had done/

The Kardashian-Jenner clan dropped some serious bombshells during the special, so we’ve rounded up the most shocking revelations from the KUWTK reunion.

Khloe Kardashian got candid about her basketball player beau betraying her two years ago.

The Good American founder famously dumped Tristan Thompson in February 2019, after he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

Despite the scandal, the couple have since reunited, and Khloe has since revealed she has “forgiven” Jordyn.

“I’ve actually tweeted, I’ve actually done Insta-stories, I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn.”

“I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion.”

Jordyn was best friends with Kylie Jenner for years, before the scandal tore their friendship apart.

Khloe said: “I have told Kylie intimately that I would genuinely not care whatsoever if Kylie wants to be her friend again.”

“My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. And if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.”

Kylie added: “Jordyn and I did have a talk after that. When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick reveals how they feel about each other’s new romances Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and share three children together – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Kourtney has been dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in recent months, while Scott has been dating 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin. Ad Sharing his thoughts on Kourtney’s new beau, Scott said: “I think if you really love somebody you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy.” Kourtney said she also approved of Scott’s romance with Amelia, telling Andy: “Yeah, whoever would make him happy I would give him my blessing.” Speaking about the age-gap between him and Amelia, the Talentless founder said: “Everybody gets this wrong, that I look for young girls. I don’t go out looking for young girls – they happen to be attracted to me, because I look young.” Ad Kendall Jenner discusses her relationship with Devin Booker Kendall Jenner confirmed for the first time that she’s serious about her Phoenix Suns player beau Devin Booker, saying at the reunion: “He’s my boyfriend.” Speaking about why he never appeared on the show and was kept out of the spotlight, the model said: “I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way.” She added: “No offense to my older sisters at all, but i think that Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly. It was personal preference from a really young age.” Ad “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest…I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know.” Khloe Kardashian responds to cosmetic surgery rumours

Khloe Kardashian finally addressed speculation about her “changing face” at the KUWTK reunion.

The 37-year-old told Andy: “For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant! I’ve had one nose job!”

“Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose.”

Ad

“I’ve done, sure, injections, not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

Speaking about her insecurities, the mum-of-one said: “When the show first started, I was very secure. Then, during the first couple of seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself.”

“Recently I’ve become, now, insecure again, so I guess it just goes, you know, up and down.”

Kylie Jenner discusses Tyga, Travis Scott and her secret pregnancy

Kylie Jenner opened up like never before during the KUWTK reunion.

Among Andy Cohen’s line of questioning, the Bravo boss asked where she stands with her ex-boyfriend Tyga.

Ad

The makeup mogul dated the rapper on-and-off from 2014 to 2017, before she hooked up with Travis Scott and fell pregnant with their daughter Stormi.

Speaking about her ex, Kylie said: “We’re not friends, but we are okay. If I see him out or run into him anywhere, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings toward him.”

Andy also asked why viewers didn’t see much of Travis on KUWTK over the past few years.

Ad

The 23-year-old said: “I don’t know… I guess sometimes he didn’t want to be filmed, I didn’t pressure him to be on the show.”

Kylie also opened up about her decision to keep her pregnancy a secret, and said she didn’t want to document it on the show because she felt like she had already shared “so much” of her life.

“I was also really young when I got pregnant and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinions,” she added.

Ad

Kim Kardashian addresses rumours her marriage to Kris Humphries was ‘fake’

During the first part of the KUWTK reunion, Kim addressed a longtime rumour that her marriage to Kris Humphries was “fake”.

The reality star married the NBA player back in 2011, but their marriage lasted just 72 days.

Speaking about her short-lived marriage, Kim revealed her mother Kris Jenner gave her an out the night before their wedding.

Ad

Kim explained: “What you said to me was, ‘Go, I’m gonna put you in a car, no one will find you, just leave and I’ll handle it.'”

“I thought, ‘Okay, we’re filming this for a TV show. If I leave I’m gonna be known as the runaway bride forever.'”

The 40-year-old explained that she got cold feet before the wedding, but felt like she would “let everybody down” if she didn’t go through with it.

Ad

Addressing rumours she married Kris for the cameras, Kim confirmed they did get paid to film the ceremony, but the entire fee went towards paying for their wedding.

“If that was fake, I would have saved my money,” she said.

Explaining the breakdown of their marriage, Kim said: “What happened was, we get to Italy for our honeymoon and I was like, ‘F***, I think I made the wrong decision.”

“And then I went to New York and I was miserable. For anyone out there listening, if you have cold feet, it’s not it.”

Ad

When asked if there was a specific moment that made her want to “end it”, Kim confessed: “He had a size 17 shoe lined up around my whole room and I freaked the f*** out. I literally got claustrophobic. Shoes everywhere.”

“We were living in a hotel. I was so nervous to break up with someone, I fully broke up with him in the worst way and I didn’t know how to deal.”

The 40-year-old also admitted she believes she owes Kris an apology for how she handled their split, and claimed she “tried calling him for months” to say sorry.

Ad

Kim then recalled the time she bumped into Kris while she was pregnant with her second child Saint.

“I saw him and all of his friends got up and said hi to me and he just literally looked at me and wouldn’t speak to me,” she confessed.

“He’s very faith-based. I’m sure he would have loved to not have a marriage on his record. He wanted an annulment.”

Ad

Kim explained that she didn’t want their marriage annulled, as it would have fuelled the narrative that their union was fake.

Admitting she feels different now, she added: “If I was mature, I would have wanted the annulment too. I wish I was only married once.”

Kim Kardashian explains her split from Kanye West – and reveals if she’s moved on

After discussing her failed marriage to Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Kanye West – which recently came to an end.

Ad

The reality star filed for divorce from the rapper in February, after almost seven years of marriage.

“My marriage with Kanye and my kids was, is so real and lots of love and that to me was like my first real marriage,” she said.

When asked why their marriage ultimately came to an end, Kim replied: “I honestly don’t think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part.”

Ad

“I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or not really try.”

“We have four kids, there’s nothing parents would want more than to see… or even kids want more than to see their parents together. I grew up and lived that myself.”

Kim said they have “an amazing coparenting relationship” now, and said: “I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan.

Ad

“He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

Andy also asked Kim about recent rumours linking her to CNN’s Van Jones and Columbian singer Maluma.

The mother-of-four insisted there’s nothing going on with either of them, and joked: “Van texted me like, ‘This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I am so grateful.’”

As for who she’d like to date next, the 40-year-old said she’d consider dating someone who wasn’t famous.

Ad

“Yeah, absolutely,” she said. “What I was looking for and who I was years ago is completely different who I am today. I value privacy and I just want something that’s really real.”

Kim Kardashian discusses her infamous sex tape, and feud with Paris Hilton

As expected, Kim Kardashian discussed her infamous sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J during the KUWTK reunion.

The x-rated tape was leaked online just eight months before KUWTK premiered back in 2007.

Ad

Kim said: “If I could erase any of the stupid things I’ve done in life, that’s probably it and it’s more-so from being a mom more than anything.”

The mother-of-four said she hasn’t had to explain the video to her children yet, but said there’s been so many positive things in her life since then that it “almost erases that.”

Kim added that the tape “is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life, that is something that’s being held over my head. It’s probably the one thing I wish didn’t exist.”

Ad

The SKIMS founder also opened up about her past feud with Paris Hilton, who she fell out with as her profile started to rise.

“When everything started to blow up, it was just a little bit like, what’s happening? Then we just stopped talking,” Kim said.

“She did that interview about something that was negative to me, called my butt fat … but we spoke afterwards and had a real mature conversation about that.”

Ad

“I think we drifted for a while, but we’re super back cool and I think that I have a lot of respect,” she explained.

“I will never think I’m too good to not know where I came from and understand she was a big part of my career. Just being her best friend for so long … she opened up my mind to a whole other world.”

“We have a really good relationship now,” she added.

Kris gets candid about her split from Caitlyn Jenner

Towards the end of part 1, Andy Cohen started questioning Kris about her split from Caitlyn Jenner, who she was married to for 23 years.

Ad

The 65-year-old announced her separation from Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, in October 2013 – two years before Caitlyn went public with her gender transition in 2015.

Andy asked Kris: “Do you have fond memories of your time on the show with your ex?” and she replied: “I do, I think we had a lot of really great years.”

“I think everything is meant to be and what is meant to be out of that relationship was Kendall and Kylie. Without that, I wouldn’t have 1/6th and 1/6th of my heart sitting here. That I’m so grateful for and feel like it was such a blessing.”

Ad

Andy then asked: “Do you think you would have split up from your ex if not for the transition?” and Kris responded: “That’s an interesting question… I think so.”

The episode then ended with Andy asking Kris: “Have you forgiven Caitlyn for how she treated you after the divorce?”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion is available to watch on Hayu in Ireland from Monday, June 21.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker get candid as they talk about the highs and lows of the past few years in business.

The girls also share their thoughts on Disney’s brand new Cruella movie, and reveal what fans should expect from the KUWTK reunion.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and