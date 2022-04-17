The best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week – including Selling Sunset season 5

This week’s Netflix line-up is jam-packed with binge-worthy shows and films.

From a new season of Selling Sunset, to a brand new true-crime series about a notorious serial killer, there’s something for everyone to watch.

Here’s are top picks of what to what on the streaming giant in the week ahead:

White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

This film will follow Abercrombie & Fitch’s popularity in the late ’90s and early ’00s, and how controversy surrounding its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring affected its signature all-American image.

It comes from award-winning director-producer Alison Klayman, and features interviews with dozens of industry insiders and former A&F employees, executives, and models.

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch is set to debut on Netflix on Tuesday, April 19.

It’s A Sin

It’s A Sin follows the story of the 1980s, the story of AIDS, and charts the joy and heartbreak of a group of friends across a decade in which everything changed.

Olly Alexander leads a cast which features Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris, Tracy Ann Oberman, Shaun Dooley, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, Nathaniel Curtis and Lydia West.

The series joins Netflix on Wednesday, April 20.

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tape

Never-before-heard audio from the interrogation of serial killer John Wayne Gacy threads through this chilling look at his 1970s murder spree, as new interviews with investigators and survivors bring the horror of his crimes into full focus.

This true-crime series joins Netflix on Wednesday, April 20.

Russian Doll (Season 2)

Season 2 of Russian Doll is set four years after Nadia’s fateful 36th birthday party, when she was thrown into a Groundhog Day scenario in which she died numerous times while trying to escape a time loop.

The new season will also follow time travel shenanigans, but with a wildly different approach, as our beloved duo discover a time portal in New York City that will force them to viscerally confront their past.

It joins Netflix on Wednesday, April 20.

Selling Sunset (Season 5)

New loves. Old foes. A fresh face. With the luxury market on fire, competition comes to a boil at the brokerage. Who’ll shine — and who’ll stumble?

The new season of the hit reality series will see a new realtor join the Oppenheim Group, and also give fans an insight into Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause’s surprise relationship.

Selling Sunset season 5 joins Netflix on Friday, April 22.

Heartstopper

This eight-part series is based on a bestselling LGBTQ+ book series by Alice Oseman, and it follows the unfolding romance between two teenage boys – Charlie and Nick.

Charlie will be played by Joe Locke in the series, and Nick will be portrayed by Kit Connor.

Heartstopper joins Netflix on Friday, April 22.