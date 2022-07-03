The best TV shows and movies joining Prime Video this month

There’s a lot of new content joining Prime Video this month.

We’ve rounded up our top picks of TV shows and films to watch on the platform this July.

Take a look:

July 1:

The Terminal List (2022 S1)



The official synopsis reads: “James Reece is a Navy SEAL commander who returns home after a high stakes covert mission results in failure following an ambush.”

“Suffering from confused memories, paranoia and overwhelming guilt at the loss of 12 men under his command, Reece sets out to uncover what really led to the assault on his unit and discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only him and the lives of his surviving comrades but the lives of those closest to him.”

Starring Chris Pratt.

Queer as Folk (2022 S1)



The official synopsis reads: “Vibrant US reimagining of the groundbreaking Russell T. Davies series of the same name which debuted on Channel 4 in 1999. This latest version follows a diverse group of friends in New Orleans who find their lives transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.”

July 10:

The Girl From Plainville (2022)



Elle Fanning stars in this series, which is inspired by a shocking true-story.

The official synopsis reads: “When troubled teen Conrad Roy commits suicide, his girlfriend Michelle Carter is devastated. But as the case is investigated, a series of dramatic and incriminating texts between the pair indicate that Conrad’s death might have been a result of more than just his own depression.”

July 15:

Don’t Make Me Go (2022)



The official synopsis reads: “After discovering that he has a terminal disease, single father Max vows to spend his remaining time teaching his teenage daughter Wally everything she might need to know for the rest of her life without revealing the terrible truth.”

“Oblivious of the situation, Wally is more interested in spending the summer with her boyfriend but agrees to a road trip after Max promises to teach her to drive. As they travel from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, Max is secretly hoping to reunite is daughter with her mother, who left them years before.”

July 29:

Paper Girls (2022 S1)



The official synopsis reads: “Four young newspaper delivery girls are on their usual rounds the day after Halloween 1988 when they are unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travellers sending them on an adventure through time to save the world.”

“As they travel between past, present and future, they encounter different versions of themselves and must choose to embrace or reject their fate.”