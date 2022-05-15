The best TV shows and movies joining Netflix this week

We’ve listed the best TV shows and movies joining Netflix in the coming days.

From a heartwarming reality show to a BBC drama, there is plenty of new additions joining the streaming giant this week.

Take a look:

Love on the Spectrum US (Season 1)

This insightful and warm hearted docuseries follows autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.

Season one of Love on the Spectrum US joins Netflix on Wednesday, May 18.

A Perfect Pairing

To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec (Victoria Justice) travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local (Adam Demos).

A Perfect Pairing joins Netflix on Thursday, May 19.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Season 4)

This season, Dave Letterman sits down with Ryan Reynolds, Billie Eilish, Kevin Durant, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Will Smith and Cardi B for in-depth conversations, combining humour and curiosity.

All six episodes premiere on Netflix on Friday, May 20.

F*ck Love Too

In this romantic comedy, several friends, each dealing with unhappy love lives, turn to each other for help — but not always with the best results.

F*ck Love Too joins Netflix on Friday, May 20.

Dark Mon£y

The family of an abused child accepts hush money from a famous filmmaker to remain silent.

Dark Mon£y joins Netflix on Saturday, May 21.