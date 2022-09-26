The best TV shows and movies joining Netflix this week

If you’re looking for something new to watch, then you’re in luck.

Netflix are adding a host of new TV shows and movies to their platform this week, and we’ve rounded up our top picks.

Take a look:

Blonde

The highly anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde joins Netflix this week.

Ana de Armas stars as the iconic 1950’s sex symbol in Netflix’s first-ever NC-17 rating for an original film, due to it’s graphic sexual content.

The film “boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves.”

It joins the streaming giant on Wednesday, September 28.

Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 6)

I’m excited to share that Season 6 of INSIDE THE WORLD’S TOUGHEST PRISONS is coming. Only on Netflix. Release date 28th SEPTEMBER 2022. Four brand new episodes. Set your reminder!#netflix #insidetheworldstoughestprisons #raphaelrowe #raphaelrowefoundation pic.twitter.com/4GG8jKjq97 — Raphael Rowe (@raphaelrowe) September 13, 2022

Season 6 of Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons joins Netflix on Wednesday, September 28.

Journalist Paul Connelly takes us inside these jails to show us what living conditions are for the inmates, as well as the guards.

Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga

This humorous documentary series follows a group of millennial misfits who banded together online to rescue their beloved GameStop from the clutches of Wall Street bigwigs, in a viral David vs. Goliath story for the 21st century.

Eat The Rich: The GameStop Saga joins Netflix on Wednesday, September 28.

The Empress

In an incredible twist of fate and against all expectations, an unusual love ignites between Emperor Franz (played by Philip Froissant) and Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau).

Together they embark on a dangerous path. Surrounded by power struggles and intrigues, Elisabeth confronts those who do not believe in her.

The Empress joins Netflix on Thursday, September 29.

Into The Deep: The Submarine Murder Case

Filmmaker Emma Sullivan was looking to profile eccentric inventor Peter Madsen and his homemade rocket for a documentary. Instead, she captures incriminating footage that helped convict him of the murder of journalist Kim Wall.

Into The Deep: The Submarine Murder Case joins Netflix on Friday, September 30.

Pixie

Pixie (played by Olivia Cooke) wants to avenge her mother’s death by masterminding a heist, but her plans go awry and she finds herself on the run with two young men (Ben Hardy, Daryl McCormack) who are way out of their depth being chased across the Wild Irish countryside by… deadly gangster priests.

She has to pit her wits against everyone, taking on the patriarchy to claim the right to shape her own life.

Pixie joins Netflix on Saturday, October 1.