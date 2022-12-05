The best TV shows and films joining Netflix this week

Temperatures are set to drop this week, so we are planning lots of cosy nights in.

There are some great new TV shows and movies joining Netflix in the coming days that you can add to your watchlist and binge while snuggled up on the couch.

Take a look:

I Hate Christmas

Every Christmas is the same story: “and your loved one?”.

Determined to avoid all the awkward questions about her love life, Gianna is devising a plan to find a boyfriend to come with her to the Christmas dinner, in less than 25 days.

I Hate Christmas joins Netflix on Wednesday, December 7.

Too Hot To Handle (Season 4)

Ten singletons will enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever in a high stakes dating show called ‘Wild Love’ – hosted by TV legend Mario Lopez.

Little do they know that Too Hot To Handle is back, and Lana is as watchful as ever…

The first five episodes of the new season will join Netflix on Wednesday, December 7, and the final five episodes will hit the streaming giant on December 14.

Harry & Meghan

In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share the other side of their high-profile love story.

Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

With commentary from friends and family and historians, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.

Volume I of Harry & Meghan joins Netflix on Thursday, December 8, and Volume II joins the streaming giant on December 15.

Dream Home Makeover (Season 4)

Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee are back for a fourth season of Dream Home Makeover, bringing Shea’s jaw dropping interior design touch to a new and exciting mix of home renovation projects.

From kitchens, to bathrooms, living rooms, libraries, and the gut renovation of the McGee family Airstream, takeaway and tips abound for viewers at all rungs of the budget ladder who can apply Shea’s effortless style to their own spaces.

Season 4 of the hit show joins Netflix on Friday, December 9.

Pinocchio

From the mind of Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and award-winning stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is a story you think you may know… but you don’t.

It joins Netflix on Friday, December 9.