The best TV shows and films joining Netflix this week

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3)

The popular TV series returns with nine new mysteries in Volume 3.

The first three episodes of the new season join Netflix on Tuesday, October 18.

They are called ‘Mystery at Mile Marker 45’, ‘Something in the Sky’ and ‘Body in Bags’.

Love Is Blind (Season 3)

A brand new batch of singletons will enter the Love Is Blind pods in the hopes of getting engaged to a person they have never seen before.

The third season of the hit dating show joins Netflix on Wednesday, October 19.

The Stranger

A small circle of seasoned undercover cops must pose as a vast and influential criminal network to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.

The Stranger joins Netflix on Wednesday, October 19.

The School for Good and Evil

Based on the epic international best-selling series by Soman Chainani, The School for Good and Evil is directed by Paul Feig.

Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Kerry Washington, and Charlize Theron star in the series, along with Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone, and Rachel Bloom.

The show joins Netflix on Wednesday, October 19.

From Scratch

Inspired by the New York Times Best-Selling Memoir.

Amahle “Amy” Wheeler, an American student studying in Italy, meets and falls in love with Lino, a Sicilian chef. When Lino faces health issues and the couple’s future is threatened, the two families come together.

From Scratch joins Netflix on Friday, October 21.

28 Days Haunted

Four adventurous teams of paranormal investigators will be hand-picked and given the chance to participate in the most extreme Paranormal experiment of all time.

If any of these teams can last 28 days in a terrifying, haunted location, they’ll gain acclaim and recognition for being a part of the most important advancement in paranormal research in the last several decades.

28 Days Haunted joins Netflix on Friday, October 21.