The best TV shows and films joining Netflix this week

There’s a slew of new films and TV shows coming to Netflix this week.

We’ve rounded up our top picks of new content joining the streaming giant in the coming days.

Take a look:

Shania Twain Not Just A Girl

Shania Twain Not Just A Girl will document the singer’s incredible rise to success, and how she cemented her legendary country music career.

Viewers will get to see how Shania went from growing up in Timmins, Ontario, to signing her first record deal in Nashville in the 1990s.

The documentary will feature studio session footage from throughout her career, and will also chronicle the ups and downs of her personal life.

It joins Netflix on Tuesday, July 26.

Dream Home Makeover (Season 3)

Calling all interior design lovers – another season of Dream Home Makeover is coming to Netflix this week!

The series sees Shea and Syd McGee make dreams come true for families looking for the perfect home tailored to their own unique styles.

It joins Netflix on Wednesday, July 27.

The Most Hated Man On The Internet

From the producers of Tinder Swindler and Dont F**k with Cats, comes this shocking three-part documentary series on Hunter Moore and his website, IsAnyoneUp.com – one of the earliest and most notorious homes of revenge porn.

In a lawless internet world circa 2010, unlikely allies band together to seek justice and ultimately uncover unexpected secrets. In the web of revenge, no one is off limits – even Hunter Moore.

The Most Hated Man On The Internet joins Netflix on Wednesday, July 27.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek star in this 2021 film.

Hitman Darius Kincaid’s wife Sonia seeks assistance from their ex-bodyguard, Michael Bryce, to save Darius from mobsters. After rescuing him, the trio gets involved in saving Europe from a madman.

The film joins Netflix on Wednesday, July 27.

Uncoupled (Netflix Original Series)

Stunned when his longtime boyfriend moves out, a New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over- and dating again- in his 40s.

Starring Neil Patrick Harris, the series will be released on Friday, July 29.

Purple Hearts (Netflix Original Film)

An aspiring musician agrees to a marriage of convenience with a soon-to-deploy Marine, but a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship all too real.

Starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, this film will be released on Friday, July 29.

Fifty Shades Uncovered

Through interviews with people in media, publishing and the BDSM community, this film explores the cultural impact of the famous adult romance novel.

Coming on Saturday, July 30.

Justice Served (Netflix Original Series)

A band of freedom fighters invade the trial of a white police officer who shot a Black man- and a hostage situation unfolds on screens nationwide.

Starring Hlomla Dandala and Pallance Dladla, this series drops on Friday, July 29.