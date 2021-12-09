The best Sex And The City celebrity cameos

Some major celebrities appeared in Sex and the City, which originally ran from 1998 until 2004.

From Hollywood heartthrobs like Bradley Cooper and Matthew McConaughey, to supermodels and Spice Girls, we have taken a look back at some of our favourite celeb cameo appearances.

Take a look:

Geri Halliwell

Geri Halliwell appeared in Sex And The City in season six as Samantha Jones’ friend Phoebe.

The Spice Girl’s character bumped into Samantha (played by Kim Cattrall) in the street on a hot New York summer’s day, before boasting about Soho House’s exclusive rooftop pool ‘where they mist you with Evian’.

The pair have a brief conversation which inspires Samantha to steal a membership card she finds in the bathroom and use it herself.

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks made an appearance on SATC in season three.

It was one of The Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect stars first ever TV roles.

In the episode ‘Politically Erect’, Elizabeth plays a woman named Catherine, who is the fiancée of a big shot politician who we meet at a party.

Jennifer Coolidge

In season six, Jennifer Coolidge is introduced to us as Victoria – the host of a “purse party” that the girls attend.

The heartbroken handbag designer famously delivered the line: “Isn’t life funny? Because of that f***er, I’ve discovered, I’m Fendi!”

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper makes a steamy appearance in season two.

Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) is in a gay bar on the hunt for someone single when she comes across Jack – played by the Hollywood hunk.

The pair hit it off and end up sharing a few heated kisses throughout the night.

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu plays herself in her Sex And The City appearance.

While working for Lucy, Samantha decides to use her name to buy a Birkin bag so she could skip the five year waiting list.

Samantha also drops the f word a few times while dealing with business as Lucy’s rep. Lucy is less than impressed and fires Samantha.

Chandra Wilson

Grey’s Anatomy star Chandra Wilson appeared in season five of the show.

She played a cop who stops to question Samantha who is plastering the city with CHEATER posters, after discovering Richard was unfaithful.

When she explained to the officer how she had caught him in the act, Chandra’s character hilariously backed off and let her continue her public smear campaign.

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey plays an exaggerated version of himself in season three of Sex And The City.

The actor showed interest in turning Carrie’s columns into a movie.

During their business meeting, he revealed his plans for the movie, which including him playing Mr. Big and sleeping with Carrie.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum is another celeb who played herself in Sex And The City.

In season four, Carrie has a disastrous runway walk, where she falls flat on her face.

Heidi then steps out on the runway and walks over Carrie’s motionless body, with Carrie’s BFF Stanford Blanch (played by the late Willie Garson) exclaiming: “Oh my god she’s fashion roadkill!”

Wallace Shawn

Legally Blonde and Gossip Girl star Shawn Wallace made an appearance in season six of the show.

He plays a bachelor named Martin, who Carrie brings to a party to set up with a lucky lady.

Unfortunately for Martin, the party doesn’t go as successfully as he had hoped.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar was another celebrity to guest star in the series.

In season three, The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star played Debbie, who Carrie labeled dangerous.

She was a junior development executive who was desperate to turn Carrie’s columns into a movie.

Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi made an appearance in season two of Sex And The City.

He plays Seth, a charming man Carrie meets in her therapist’s office. The pair head on a date and even play a game of sexy Twister.

Disaster strikes when he reveals the reason he was in the therapists office to begin with.

He tells Carrie he’s been speaking to someone because he loses interest in them after he sleeps with them. Carrie is shocked, naturally, considering they had already had sex.