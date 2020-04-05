Cheer yourself up with these online deals

The best online sales for shopping in quarantine

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues, most stores are now closed.

But for those craving some retail therapy, the good news is that there are some huge sales online, with some stores still delivering.

To brighten up your time in quarantine, we have rounded up the best online sales to shop now.

Nasty Gal

First up, there is a mega 60% sale on Nasty Gal right now.

If you are looking for stylish loungewear on the cheap, then this is the site for you right now.

Check out their amazing offers right HERE.

Pretty Little Thing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FASHION • BEAUTY • LIFESTYLE (@prettylittlething) on Apr 1, 2020 at 2:50pm PDT

The popular retailer has a major sale on right now.

They are offering 70% off sale items and 20% off everything else using the code HURRY20 at checkout.

As an added bonus they have extended their returns period and made deliveries safer.

Check out their sale HERE.

Bershka

View this post on Instagram Please keep the social distance, we do A post shared by Bershka (@bershkacollection) on Apr 2, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

High-street shop Bershka also have a huge online sale with 50% off their stunning outfits.

They have also extended their returns period to 30 days from the reopening of their stores, which is perfect for those who prefer to shop in-store.

To top it all off, there is free home delivery on orders of €25 or more.

Check out their online site HERE.

Stradivarius

View this post on Instagram Comfy, cozy and trendy. What else do you need? 😋 A post shared by Stradivarius (@stradivarius) on Mar 30, 2020 at 9:30am PDT

Originating from Spain, Stradivarious is known for its seriously cool style.

The retailer is offering 50% off online and free delivery for orders over €25 or more.

To help you make up your mind, they have an extended returns policy.

Check them out HERE.

H&M

H&M has a huge sale on thousands of products in all of its departments.

They are offering free delivery on all orders and 100 days of free returns.

If you sign up for their newsletter you can also bag 25% off any one item.

Shop H&M HERE.

Zara

View this post on Instagram Respecting social distancing but staying closer than ever A post shared by ZARA Official (@zara) on Apr 1, 2020 at 9:48am PDT

Another high-street favourite, Zara is offering a mega online sale.

The return period has been extended to 30 days after their stores reopen which saves you having to go to the post office.

And yes, bags and shoes are included in the sale!

Have a look at the Zara sale HERE.

New Look

New Look has lots of great deals on their online site and they are updating their offers weekly.

Right now, they have a sale of up to 60% on women’s, men’s and girl’s wear. They also have 25% off all dresses, lingerie and nightwear.

Get shopping HERE.

Pull and Bear

View this post on Instagram Step forward girl ⁣ 💜 #newin #pullandbear A post shared by Pull&Bear (@pullandbear) on Mar 29, 2020 at 5:20am PDT

The very stylish Pull and Bear store have a major online sale on right now.

The store has up to 50% off clothes, shoes, and accessories and are adding sale items constantly.

Like other retailers, they are kindly giving customers an extended returns period.

Check out their sale HERE.