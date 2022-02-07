The best movies to watch on Netflix this Galentine’s Day

Our favourite unofficial holiday is just around the corner!

Galentine’s Day takes place on February 13th, the day before Valentine’s Day, and it encourages women to spend time with their closest gal pals.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite feel-good movies to watch on Netflix with your besties this Galentine’s Day.

Take a look:

Bridesmaids (2011)

Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper star in this hilarious flick about a group of friends preparing for their close pal’s wedding.

There are plenty of disasters along the way, but the film shows just how far you’ll go for someone you love.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Donna (played by Meryl Streep) is preparing for her daughter Sophie’s Greek wedding with the help of two old friends.

Sophie (played by Amanda Seyfried) secretly invites three men from her mother’s past in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.

This feel-good film, featuring a star-studded cast, will make you want to book a holiday with your gal pals ASAP!

Bride Wars (2009)

Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway star as two childhood best friends who have made many plans together for their respective weddings.

However, they turn into sworn enemies in a race to get married before the other.

In the end, they realise their friendship is the most important relationship of all.

White Chicks (2004)

White Chicks follows two FBI agents who dress up as blonde socialites Tiffany and Brittany Wilson in order to save them from getting abducted.

The film stars Marlon and Shawn Wayans, and it is sure to provide plenty of laughs this Galentine’s Day.

Wild Child (2008)

Wild Child follows a spoilt American teen named Poppy, played by Emma Roberts, who is sent to an English boarding school by her father.

Unwilling to accept the strict regime of her new school, Poppy joins forces with her dorm mates in the hope of being dismissed from school, forming life long friendships along the way.

Wine Country (2019)

What would Galentine’s Day be without Amy Poehler? The actress plays Abby in this girly fun-filled comedy, which follows a group of long time friends as they reunite for a trip to Napa Valley. While on the trip, the women question their friendships and futures, resulting in some hilarious, and emotional scenes.

Someone Great (2019)

Starring Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez, Someone Great follows a music journalist who was recently dumped by her boyfriend.

She decides to move to San Francisco for a brand new job to shake off her ex, but before she goes, she wants one more wild night with her pals in New York.

Inspired by Taylor Swift’s album 1989 and Lorde’s song Supercut, the soundtrack has some amazing anthems, including Lizzo’s Truth Hurts.

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

The season finale of the Sex and the City reboot series ‘And Just Like That…’ recently aired, but let’s face it, nothing will ever beat the original.

Following the success of the six seasons of the show, there was two movies created, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis.

In the second film, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte join their friend Samantha in Abu Dhabi where her former partner is filming a movie.