The best movies and TV shows joining Netflix this week

There are plenty of new additions coming to Netflix in the week ahead to keep you entertained.

From the new season of Virgin River, to the fourth and final season of Atypical, we’ve rounded up our top picks from this week’s line-up.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore.

The Quentin Tarantino film joins Netflix on Wednesday.

Dogs

In it’s second season, Dogs tells the individual stories of four canine friends and their owners.

The popular Netflix original series joins the streaming giant this Wednesday.

Cat People

Another Netflix original which follows the unbreakable ties that exist between cats and their owners.

This series will join the streaming platform on Wednesday.

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

This new true-crime docuseries follows the crimes of Elize Matsunaga, who shot and dismembered her wealthy husband.

It will be available to watch on Netflix this Thursday.

Biohackers

The second season of the series continues it’s exploration of the world of genetic enhancements.

It will join the platform this Friday.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

In the second instalment of the Fear Street franchise, we head back to the 1970s for a summer of fun until one night a teen is possessed with the urge to kill.

Watch it on Netflix this Friday.

Virgin River

Popular Netflix drama Virgin River about a nurse practitioner who moves from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town and is surprised by what – and who – she finds.

Season three joins Netflix on Friday.

Atypical

This heartfelt comedy follows Sam, a teenager on the autism spectrum, who has decided he is ready for romance.

The fourth and final season of Atypical joins Netflix on Friday.