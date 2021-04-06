The best movies and TV shows coming to Star on Disney+ this month

The popular streaming platform is adding more brand new originals as well as fan-favourites

The best movies and TV shows coming to Star on Disney+ this...

Disney+ have announced a host of new TV shows and movies joining their platform this month as part of their new entertainment section.

The streaming platform launched ‘Star’ in February, bringing some classic flicks as well as brand new originals to the site each month.

Popular films such ‘Father of the Bride’ and ‘The Help’ have already been added to the platform earlier this month, as well as seasons 1 to 10 of Bob’s Burgers and season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy.

Later in the month, popular shows such as Criminal Minds and Grown-ish will be joining the platform, along with award-winning film Nomadland and much more.

Take a look at our top picks joining Disney+ Star in the month of April:

Father of the Bride

As we previously mentioned, cult classic film Father of the Bride already joined Disney+ Star earlier this month.

Steve Martin stars as George Banks, a man who has a hard time letting his daughter Annie go as she prepares for her wedding day. The sequel to the comedy, Father of the Bride Part II, is also on the platform.

Filthy Rich

Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall stars in this 2020 drama series about a mega-rich Southern family called the Monreauxes, who made their money through a Christian television network.

The sudden passing of the network’s founder brings out three more family members – his illegitimate children who were written into his will due to him having affairs with different women – all of whom want to inherit the empire for their own reasons.

Season one joins the streaming platform on April 9.

Criminal Minds

This popular TV series follows the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, an elite group of profilers who analyze the most dangerous serial killers in an effort to anticipate their next moves before they strike again.

Seasons 1 to 15 are joining Disney+ Star on April 9.

Grown-ish

Grown-ish is an American sitcom series, and a spin-off to the popular show Black-ish.

The series follow a young woman named Zoey as she prepares to start college, but soon realises that her life is not turning out to be the way she imagined it.

Seasons 1 and 2 join the platform on April 16, while seasons 3 and 4 will be added on April 30.

Nomadland

Winner of the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Nomadland tells the story of a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West – living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

The acclaimed drama film joins Disney+ Star on April 23.

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Glamorous elderly socialites Edina and Patsy are accused of killing supermodel Kate Moss.

The duo escape to France and attempt to regain their wealth and fortune in this hilarious comedy/crime film.

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie joins the platform on April 23.