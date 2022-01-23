The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

Looking for something new to watch?

We’ve rounded up our top picks of TV shows and movies joining Netflix in the coming days.

Take a look:

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

This three-part docuseries gets up close and personal with soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, tracks his rise to fame at Santos, his glory days at FC Barcelona and the rollercoaster ride with the Brazilian National team and with Paris Saint-Germain.

This star-studded series features interviews with Beckham, Messi, Mbappé and many other legends, as they weigh in on Neymar’s place in sports history.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos comes to Netflix on Tuesday, January 25.

The Sinner (Season 4)

Detective Harry Ambrose investigates various atrocious murder cases and tries to analyse the reasons behind ordinary people committing heinous crimes in The Sinner.

Season four joins Netflix on Wednesday, January 26th.

I Am Georgina

Georgina Rodríguez’s life changed five years ago thanks to love. Now is time to know the personal side of the woman behind the covers, the Instagram stories and the red carpets.

I am Georgina comes to Netflix on Thursday, January 27th.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make Queer Eye star Jonathan curious.

From skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects.

The show premieres on Netflix this Friday, January 28th.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

For heartbroken Anna (played by Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her.

But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window premieres on Friday, January 28th.