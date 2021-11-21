The best moments from last year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is returning to our screens tonight (Sunday, November 21).

The popular ITV show will be filmed from Gwrych Castle in Wales for a second year in a row amid the coronavirus pandemic, and will see a new batch of celebrities take on more gruesome Bushtucker Trials.

Last year, Giovanni Fletcher won the show and was crowned the Queen of the Jungle.

Ahead of the 2021 series we have rounded up some of the best moments from the 2020 show.

Take a look:

Jordan North’s dramatic entrance

When Radio DJ Jordan North first entered the show, he had to abseil down a cliff to meet his fellow campmates.

The York native was left physically sick ahead of the challenge, admitting: “I can’t believe I was sick, I’ve only been here 5 minutes and I’m puking up already.”

Jordan North’s ‘Happy Place’

After not getting off to a great start in camp, viewers rewarded Jordan by continuously voting for him to partake in a number of Bushtucker trials to face more fears.

Jordan admitted snakes were one of his biggest fears, and he was put to the ultimate test in ‘The Viper Vault’.

Ant and Dec watched on unable to contain their laughter as the star continued to comfort himself by saying, “Happy place, happy place,” in an iconic scene.

‘Frights Of The Round Table’ eating trial

Vernon Kay, Beverley Callard and Jordan North all took part in the first eating trial of the 2020 season, and it did not disappoint.

TV presenter Vernon was horrified after unveiling his first meal, deer’s testicles.

“Oh it’s not even warm,” he said, as he picked up his “chosen testicle”, which he struggled to keep down.

Russell Watson convinces campmates he’s seen a ghost

Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall undertook a series of secret challenges upon entering the castle, as they tried to win luxury items for their campmates.

Classical singer Russell was given the task of convincing his campmates he had seen a ghost, and he gave a convincing performance.

The campmates appeared obviously worried by Russell’s “ghostly” encounter, as the star screamed loudly in fake panic.

Mo Farah’s first solo Bushtucker trial

Despite his usual quiet demeaner, Mo Farah was one of the loudest screamers on last year’s series.

In his first solo Bushtucker trail, the Olympian had Ant and Dec is hysterics, as he screamed throughout the trial.

Mo screamed as he put his hand inside a hole filled with slime, and was pushed to the ground by piles of offal.

Ruthie Henshall’s royal encounter

2020 campmate Ruthie Henshall revealed ALL about her previous romance with Prince Edward, who she dated on-and-off for about five years in the 1990s.

Speaking to Shane Richie, Ruthie joked: “You performed in Buckingham Palace, you sang in the gardens, I shagged in the bedrooms!”

She added: “Lovely bloke. And I genuinely fell in love with him.”

Beverley Callard accidentally insults Vernon Kay

Poor @beverleycallard really put her foot in it insulting one of @vernonkay's most successful TV shows! 😂🙊 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/E8UG17snSn — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2020

From 2013 to 2014, Vernon Kay hosted an ITV series called Splash! – which saw fifteen celebrities learn how to dive before performing in front of a panel of judges, and viewers at home.

As the celebrities chatted around the fire last year, the conversation turned to Splash, and Beverley said she thought it was a stupid programme.

The celebrities reminded a mortified Beverley that Vernon used to present it, and she said: “Oh no, I’m so sorry, Vernon, I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.”

Speaking in the Telegraph, Beverley said: “I wanted to curl up and die, poor Vernon. I’m notorious for putting my foot in it, and I really did there.”

Shane Richie faces 200 spiders

EastEnders star Shane Richie faced a terrifying challenge along with 200 spiders, as he tried to win meals for camp.

“How many?!” Shane screamed, before telling Dec: “You don’t have to keep reminding me.”

Beverley Callard’s raving review of her husband

After Coronation Street star Beverley opened up about her ten-year marriage to Jon McEwan, the unsuspecting husband earned a new nickname.

“He is a mega shag, that’s what I call him,” Beverley revealed to her campmates, with Ant and Dec then starting a hilarious viral trend.

Following the actress’ revelation, the duo urged viewers to get the hashtag #MegaShag trending on Twitter, which they did.

Jessica and Shane’s vile drinking challenge

‘Sickening Stalls’ forced Jessica Plummer and Shane Richie to drink 6 vile concoctions each, in order to win meals for camp.

The drinks included blended fermented duck eggs, blended fish eyes, blended pig’s vagina, and more.

After lots of gagging and fears they may be sick, Shane and Jessica managed to win 12 stars for camp, but Jessica was unable to enjoy her meal that evening, heading to bed earlier as she still felt unwell. Giovanna Fletcher flings fish guts at Vernon Kay In another gruesome Bushtucker trial, Vernon Kay wore an open bucket on his head, which Giovanna Fletcher had to fling fish guts and other vile substances into. Once Vernon’s bucket was full, he had to pour it into a marked container, filling it up to the yellow lines to win stars. The Castle Inn After weeks of vile food and grueling challenges, the celebs were finally rewarded for all their hard work. The campmates enjoyed pub grub and pints in the Castle Inn, before cracking into some karaoke and dance moves. Celebrity Cyclone Vernon Kay, Giovanna Fletcher, Shane Richie and Jordan North took on one of the show’s most beloved trials ahead of the 2020 final – ‘The Celebrity Cyclone’. Despite the change of location last year, the highly anticipated trial went ahead on the grounds of Gwrych Castle in Wales – and it didn’t disappoint!