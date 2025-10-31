The best last-minute Halloween costume inspirations for 2025

Halloween is here, so it’s time to start planning your costume if you haven’t already.

Whether you’re heading on a night out with friends or attending a party, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest last-minute costume ideas.

While there is still time to find a costume, coming up with an idea is the hardest part – so we’ve got you covered with some much-needed inspiration.

Take a look:

Witch

The witch costume is a classic Halloween favourite, and you can create one with items you likely have at home.

Wear a black dress or a dark outfit, add a pointy hat (or make one out of black paper), and don’t forget the broomstick!

Try to add some green face paint or dark lipstick for a sinister touch.

Accessorise with fun jewellery or a fake potion bottle for an extra witchy vibe.

Vampire

With a touch of makeup and some creativity, you can effortlessly transform into a glamorous vampire.

Choose a sleek black dress or a dark, flowing outfit, then apply pale face makeup to create a haunting look.

Accessorise with a dramatic cape or a stylish scarf that flows as you move, adding an air of mystery.

Devil

Choose a sleek black or red dress, then apply dramatic makeup; think smoky eyes, sharp eyeliner, and a touch of red or black lipstick to create a mischievous look.

Accessorise with devil horns, a stylish tail, or a statement pitchfork.

Cheetah

With a touch of makeup and some creativity, you can effortlessly transform into a fierce, wild cheetah.

Choose a spotted outfit or mix and match leopard-print pieces for an easy, stylish look, then apply bold makeup; think cat-eye liner, whiskers, and a touch of gold or brown eyeshadow.

Accessorise with ears, a tail, and statement heels or boots.