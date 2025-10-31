The best last-minute Halloween costume inspirations for 2025

Halloween is here, so it’s time to start planning your costume if you haven’t already.
Whether you’re heading on a night out with friends or attending a party, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest last-minute costume ideas.
While there is still time to find a costume, coming up with an idea is the hardest part – so we’ve got you covered with some much-needed inspiration.
Take a look:
Witch
@sugaredstilettos must be the season of the witch🔮✨ #witchcostume #lastminutehalloweencostumes #easyhalloweencostume #amazoncostumes #halloweencostumes ♬ I Put a Spell on You (From “Fifty Shades of Grey”) – Soundtrack Wonder Band
The witch costume is a classic Halloween favourite, and you can create one with items you likely have at home.
Wear a black dress or a dark outfit, add a pointy hat (or make one out of black paper), and don’t forget the broomstick!
Try to add some green face paint or dark lipstick for a sinister touch.
Accessorise with fun jewellery or a fake potion bottle for an extra witchy vibe.
Vampire
@seeya.leilaa so easy and cute #halloweencostume ♬ original sound – Aimée Bullis 🏹
With a touch of makeup and some creativity, you can effortlessly transform into a glamorous vampire.
Choose a sleek black dress or a dark, flowing outfit, then apply pale face makeup to create a haunting look.
Accessorise with a dramatic cape or a stylish scarf that flows as you move, adding an air of mystery.
Devil
@giulia.potenza 👻🎃🪦 #halloween #halloweenlook #halloweencostume #halloweencostumeideas #lastminutehalloweencostumes #halloweenlooks ♬ original sound – urfavedit★
Choose a sleek black or red dress, then apply dramatic makeup; think smoky eyes, sharp eyeliner, and a touch of red or black lipstick to create a mischievous look.
Accessorise with devil horns, a stylish tail, or a statement pitchfork.
Cheetah
@leahlouvaine you probably already own everything you need for this costume!! #halloween #lastminutehalloweencostumes #halloweencostume #costumeinspo #leopard #cheetah ♬ Finesse (feat. Koncept P, willnosleep & avonosleep) – Michael Prince
With a touch of makeup and some creativity, you can effortlessly transform into a fierce, wild cheetah.
Choose a spotted outfit or mix and match leopard-print pieces for an easy, stylish look, then apply bold makeup; think cat-eye liner, whiskers, and a touch of gold or brown eyeshadow.
Accessorise with ears, a tail, and statement heels or boots.