From brand new true crime to wedding shows, here's what to watch

The best films and TV shows coming to Netflix next week

Netflix are adding a host of new shows and films to their platform in the week ahead.

From wedding shows to a new true crime series, we have rounded up our top picks.

Take a look:

The Wedding Coach

This brand new reality series sees comedian Jamie Lee help couples survive the craziness of planning a wedding, with the help of some special guests.

Fellow comedians Matteo Lane, Punkie Johnson, Fortune Feimster, Mamrie Hart, Jon Gabrus and Alesha Renee will also offer their words of wisdom to the soon-to-be newly weds.

The Wedding Coach premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, April 7.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

In 2019, Dolly Parton was honored as MusiCares “Person of the Year” at their annual fundraising gala and tribute concert.

The concert special will see performances from Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson, Jennifer Nettles, Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

The feel-good special joins Netflix on Wednesday, April 7.

The Big Day (Season 2)

The Big Day is back with three more extravagant Indian weddings.

The reality series gives viewers a glimpse of what goes behind crafting every happily ever after.

Season two joins Netflix on Wednesday, April 7.

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

This four-part true crime documentary recounts the story of the break-in at Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in 1990 that saw thirteen priceless works of art stolen.

The unsolved crime saw pieces by Rembrandt, Vermeer and Degas stolen.

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist joins Netflix on Wednesday, April 7.

Thunder Force

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer star as two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.

Thunder Force joins Netflix on Friday, April 9.