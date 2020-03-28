The BEST films and TV shows coming to Netflix in April

With most people working from home and social distancing in full swing, it can be tough to find something you haven’t watched on Netflix already.

Thankfully, Netflix is releasing a tonne of new content next month for us to sink our teeth into.

So with that in mind, we’ve listed the best TV shows and films that are coming to Netflix in April.

From documentaries to comedies, Netflix will get you through the self-isolation boredom.

After Life – Season 2

If you love Ricky Gervais (and who doesn’t?), you will love After Life.

The dark comedy follows Tony, played by Ricky, who decides to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes after his wife dies.

With the second season premiering on Netflix next month, this series is the perfect new binge-watch.

American Pie (1 & 2)

These hilarious comedies will have you laughing out loud on your sofa.

The first film follows five best friends Jim, Kevin, Oz, Finch, and Stifler, who all make a pact to lose their virginity before their high school graduation.

These riotous and raunchy films are good choices for your tickle bone (but probably not a family-friendly film!)

Catfish

This intense documentary film inspired the hit MTV series of the same name.

Nev, a young photographer, begins an online relationship with Megan, a young woman from Michigan.

When Nev decides to make an impromptu visit to her home in Michigan, things are not what they seem.

This is definitely one to watch if you haven’t already seen it!

The Martian

This sci-fi drama will have viewers on the edge of their seat.

When astronaut Mark Watney is left behind on Mar and presumed dead, he must find a way to survive on what little supplies he has.

With a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this blockbuster is not to be missed.

It also stars Matt Damon – need we say more?

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

This film may have been released back in 1986, but it is still entertaining audiences to this day.

The movie follows high school student Ferris Bueller, who fakes being sick to skip school and spend time with his best friend and girlfriend.

With a talented cast, including Matthew Broderick, this teen comedy is bound to put a smile on your face.

The Breakfast Club

This famous film follows five high school students from different walks of life, as they endure Saturday detention under their power-hungry principal.

This teen comedy/drama will have you fall in love with this group of misfits all over again and make detention seem fun!

Who can forget the iconic song Don’t You (Forget About Me)?

Money Heist – Season 4

The fourth season of Money Heist will finally be released on Netflix next month.

The series follows a criminal mastermind, who goes by The Professor, as he plans the biggest heist in human history.

The action-packed drama is a series like no other, and it will leave you begging for more.

Sixteen Candles

Another classic retro film added to our list.

Sixteen Candles is a teen rom-com which tells the tale of Samantha and the embarrassment she faces on her sixteenth birthday.

This coming-of-age film is sue to brighten up your day.

Life On Mars (Season 1 and 2)

This critically acclaimed television series tells the story of a detective called Sam Tyler.

When he gets involved in a car accident in 2006, he wakes up and he finds himself in the year 1973.

This mystery-drama is jam-packed full of suspense and action.