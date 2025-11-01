The best celebrity Halloween 2025 costumes

Halloween may be over for another year, but many of our favourite stars did not miss the opportunity to dress up in some phenomenal costumes.

From terrifying masks to iconic pop culture characters, lots of famous faces took to social media this Halloween weekend to showcase their costume of choice.

Check out some of our favourite looks from 2025’s celebrations below:

Jade Thirlwall

Demi Lovato

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing

Pippa O’Connor

Chrishell Stause

Rosanna Davidson

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Perrie Edwards

Glenda Gilson

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Lyra

Caoimhe Kenny

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Heidi Klum

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias

