The best celebrity Halloween 2025 costumes

Amelia Dimoldenberg, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Lyra | Instagram
Emma Costello
Halloween may be over for another year, but many of our favourite stars did not miss the opportunity to dress up in some phenomenal costumes.

From terrifying masks to iconic pop culture characters, lots of famous faces took to social media this Halloween weekend to showcase their costume of choice.

Check out some of our favourite looks from 2025’s celebrations below:

Jade Thirlwall

 

A post shared by JADE (@jadethirlwall)

Demi Lovato

 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing

 

A post shared by Jamie Laing (@jamielaing)

Pippa O’Connor

 

A post shared by Pippa O’Connor Ormond (@pipsy_pie)

Chrishell Stause

 

A post shared by G FLIP (@gflip)

Rosanna Davidson

 

A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison)

Amelia Dimoldenberg

 

A post shared by Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz)

Perrie Edwards

 

A post shared by Perrie. (@perrieedwards)

Glenda Gilson

 

A post shared by Glenda Gilson (@glendagilson)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Lyra

 

A post shared by LYRA (@thisislyra)

Caoimhe Kenny

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

 

A post shared by Leigh-Anne (@leighannepinnock)

Heidi Klum

 

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias

 

A post shared by Rúben Gato Dias (@rubendias)

