The Best 2021 Christmas Ads

With Christmas just around the corner, we have rounded up our favourite festive ads from 2021.

As usual, this year’s ads have been pulling on our heartstrings and leaving us teary-eyed, as they remind us of the true meaning of Christmas.

Take a look:

SuperValu

We SOBBED after watching SuperValu’s heartwarming 2021 Christmas advert.

It tells the story of a young girl named Aoife helping an injured deer get better so he can get back to helping Santa for Christmas.

While her parents doubt the deer’s magic, Aoife – encouraged by a community of neighbouring children – works hard to ensure her new friend ‘Deermuid the Deer’ is able to take flight and make his way back to Santa in the North Pole.

Aldi

Aldi’s ‘A Christmas Carrot by Charles Chickens’, styled on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, features the return of the famous Kevin the Carrot alongside new character Ebanana Scrooge and Marcus Radishford (voiced by Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford).

It tells the story of how ‘The Spirit of Christmas’ Kevin the Carrot takes Ebanana Scrooge on a magical journey to show him the joy of the festive season.

Having been left on the plate by Santa, who picked up a mince pie instead, Ebanana Scrooge never liked Christmas.

The moral of the story is “for you to be happy, you need to be kind,” with the closing scene showing Ebanana Scrooge deliver a Christmas pudding to Kevin’s family.

Disney

Disney’s 2021 Christmas ad ‘The Stepdad’ is a sequel to last year’s ad – which told the story of Lola and her granddaughter Nicole.

In the 3 minute and 26 second long ad, we see a grown-up Nicole who now has her own children – Max and Ella.

The animated advert shows how the family adjust to their new stepdad Mike moving into the family home, and at the heart of the story there is a special Disney storybook which was given to Max by his father.

Disney explain: “The book celebrates the power of storytelling and how it can deepen family bonds; as the family are shown delighting in the magic of Disney storytelling, beautiful animation springs off the pages, igniting the true spirit of Christmas.”

Erste

Erste Bank’s 2021 Christmas ad has a very important message.

‘Believe in Tomorrow’ shows a young girl encouraging her father to take small steps to help the environment, such as recycling, turning off lights, and reducing plastic waste.

The moral of the story is: “This holiday, let’s give something that brings joy to all of us: a better future.”

The Pavilion

The Pavilion garden centre and café in Co. Cork’s Christmas ad will melt your heart.

The advert, filmed on location in Douglas, sees a young girl named Lucy and her grandmother prepare the house for Christmas.

But excited as granny is, there’s one thing missing: her older brother Frank, who she has not seen for two years because of the to lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions.

Lucy surprises her nana by arranging for Frank to come and visit on Christmas.

John Lewis

John Lewis’ much-anticipated Christmas advert for 2021 is called ‘Unexpected Guest’.

The emotional ad follows a young boy named Nathan who witnesses a UFO crash in a nearby forest.

After travelling to the crash site, Nathan meets an alien named Skye, who he teaches about the wonders of Christmas.

Lola Young provided the soundtrack for this year’s John Lewis ad, which is a cover of Together in Electric Dreams.