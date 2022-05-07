The 10 most iconic Love Island contestants of all time

Love Island is set to return to our screens next month, and we cannot wait for the new season!

Over ther past 7 seasons of the hit ITV dating show, we have been introduced to some very memorable characters.

Here are our top 10 most iconic contestants in the show’s history:

Maura Higgins

Maura Higgins, who entered the Love Island villa in season 5, is undoubtably one of the most popular Islanders in the show’s history.

The Longford native was best known for her iconic phrases, such as “fanny flutters” and “are you ‘jokin”, and she had both viewers and her co-stars in stitches during her time on the show.

One of her most memorable moments was when she overheard Tom Walker bad mouthing her to the other lads, and she decided to stand up for herself.

After Tom and Maura won a night in the hideaway together, Tom said to the boys: “It’ll be interesting to see if she’s all mouth or not.”

Maura erupted at Tom, telling him to “go f*** himself” in one of Love Island’s most explosive fights.

Since the show, Maura has landed a major modelling contract and a presenting gig on Glow Up Ireland, and massive fan base is growing day by day.

Ovie Soko

One of the coolest and smoothest contestants to ever grace our screens was the one and only Ovie Soko.

The basketball player appeared on the show back in 2019, where he had brief romances with Anna Vikali and India Reynolds.

Ovie is a real fan favourite, with iconic moments such as his “Text MESSAGE” line and his chill and hilarious reactions to the drama that went on around him.

We miss you Ovie!

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Atwood was one of the funniest and most relatable Love Islanders of all time.

She was quick witted and feisty, and the QUEEN of one-liners.

While she screamed at Chris Hughes multiple times and caused absolute ruins in the villa, she also made us laugh a lot and that is why we absolutely loved her.

Chris Hughes

Chris Hughes delivered comedy gold while on the show in season 3.

When things were tense in the villa, he asked his co-stars: “Do you want me to rap anyone, lift the mood a bit?”

Chris also cried over how much he loved his fake baby Cash in a hilarious moment, leaving his then girlfriend Olivia Attwood baffled.

His bromance with Kem Centinay was one of the strongest relationships to ever come out of the show, and their rap ‘Just A Little Bit Leave It’ had us in stitches.

Georgia Steele

Georgia Steel, aka the queen of being ‘loyal’, was a contestant on season 4 of Love Island.

Our hearts broke for her when Josh Denzel returned from Casa Amor with a new girl, but she handled the situation like a true champ.

Her close friendship with Dani Dyer (who is also on this list) was also one of the highlights of the season.

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips was the star of season 6, which was the first ever winter series of Love Island.

She came out with some epic lines that lead to the creation of some hilarious memes, such as her cold “Congrats, hun”.

Shaughna also once famously said: “If Khloe Kardashian can get through 2019, I can get through this.”

So true Shaughna, so true…

Kem Centinay

Kem Centinay appeared on Season 3 of Love Island, and went on to win the show with Amber Davis.

As we mentioned earlier, his friendship with Chris Hughes made the entire series, and we loved Kem’s cheeky chap attitude.

If there is ever an all-star season of Love Island, we want Kem to be on it!

Camilla Thurlow

Camilla Thurlow, who appeared on Season 3 of Love Island, was not your typical reality star.

She previously dated Prince Harry, did not enjoy the drama, and genuinely went on the show looking for love.

And thankfully, she found it in Calvin Klein model Jamie Jewitt, who she has since married and is expecting her second child with.

Camilla and Jamie’s love story is the greatest to have ever come from the show!

Toby Aromolaran

Toby Aromolaran was probably the most chaotic contestant of all time.

The semi-pro footballer appeared on the most recent season of Love Island, where he went from the show’s villain to one of the most loved Islanders of all time.

Toby and his indecisiveness about which girl he wanted to couple up with lead to the creation of some hilarious memes, and we loved him even more when we discovered his mum is Irish.

He went on to make it to the final of the show with Chloe Burrows, and their relationship is goals.

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer was everyone’s favourite Essex girl on the 2018 season of Love Island.

We were all routing for her from day one, and were delighted when she won the show with Jack Fincham.

Dani was one of the most relatable Islanders on the show, and we loved her for her honestly, loyalty and sense of humour.