The 10 best movies and TV shows to watch this Sunday

Sundays were made for cozying up on the couch, snacks within arm’s reach, and losing yourself in great stories.

Whether you’re craving a heart-pounding thriller, a comforting comedy, or something brand new to dive into, there’s no shortage of options this weekend.

To help you out, we’ve rounded up the 10 best movies and TV shows to make your Sunday truly binge-worthy.

You – Netflix

The twisted tale of Joe Goldberg has officially reached it’s conclusion.

The fifth and final season of You, Netflix’s hit psychological thriller starring Penn Badgley, is now streaming — and yes, it gives Joe the ending many viewers have been waiting for.

Badgley reprises his role as Joe, a seemingly sensitive, book-loving romantic who consistently leaves a trail of bodies behind him. But does he finally face justice? Is this the end of the road for one of streaming’s most disturbingly charming villains?

The Accountant 2 – Selected Cinemas

If you’d rather a trip to the cinema, there are plenty of things to watch on the big screen.

The Accountant 2 (2025) is the action-packed sequel to the 2016 thriller, directed by Gavin O’Connor and written by Bill Dubuque.

Ben Affleck reprises his role as Christian Wolff, an autistic forensic accountant with lethal skills.

This instalment delves deeper into Christian’s complex world, focusing on his relationship with his estranged brother, Brax, played by Jon Bernthal.​

Havoc – Netflix

Gareth Evans, the director of The Raid and Gangs of London, returns with his first action thriller since The Raid 2 (2014) and his first new movie in almost seven years.

Walker, played by Tom Hardy, is a police investigator who, following a botched cocaine deal, is dispatched on a risky mission to save the estranged son of a prominent politician.

Walker will need to use all of his wits and every bullet he has to survive being hunted down around the city.

Babygirl – Max

Romy Mathis, a successful CEO of a robotics company in New York City, finds herself in a stagnant marriage with her husband, Jacob (Antonio Banderas).

Her life takes a turn when she begins a BDSM-laced affair with Samuel, a 28-year-old intern at her company.

As their relationship intensifies, Romy grapples with her repressed desires and the implications of their power imbalance.

The Glass Dome – Netflix

The story centers on Lejla Ness (portrayed by Léonie Vincent), a criminologist residing in the United States. Her return to her hometown of Granås, Sweden, is prompted by the sudden death of her adoptive mother.

Granås is not just any town for Lejla; it’s the place where she was abducted as a child and held captive in a mirrored glass box. After her rescue, she was adopted by Valter Ness, the town’s police commissioner at the time.

Upon her return, tragedy strikes again when her childhood friend, Louise, is found dead, and Louise’s daughter, Alicia, goes missing. The circumstances eerily mirror Lejla’s own past, compelling her to confront buried memories and assist in the investigation.

Andor – Disney +

Andor is an American science fiction television series that Tony Gilroy produced for the streaming site Disney+.

It is also known as Star Wars: Andor and, for its second season, Andor: A Star Wars Story. It belongs to the Star Wars franchise and serves as a prequel to the 2016 movie Rogue One, which is a prequel to the 1977 original Star Wars movie.

During the five years preceding the events of the two films, the series tracks Cassian Andor, a thief who later turns into a rebel spy. It examines how he becomes radicalised against the Galactic Empire and the formation of the larger Rebel Alliance.

Étoile – Prime Video

Étoile is a 2025 comedy-drama series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, known for Gilmore Girls and The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel. The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 24, 2025, with an eight-episode first season.

Set in the elite ballet circles of New York and Paris, Étoile follows two renowned ballet companies—the Metropolitan Ballet Theatre in New York City and Le Ballet National in Paris—as they attempt to revitalise their institutions by swapping their top dancers and creative staff.

Vanderpump Villa – Hulu

Prepare for a return visit to “Vanderpump Villa.” With the stakes as high as the stiletto heels, Lisa Vanderpump is stepping up the drama for season 2, which moves from the South of France to Castello Rosato, an incredible Italian castle from the 12th century.

The staff is prepared to lose their cool when Stassi Schroeder returns as the “Special VIP” (also known as the chaos concierge) and an enticing $30,000 incentive is offered.

In typical Vanderpump flair, romance, rivalries, and extravagant luxury collide.

Until Dawn – Selected Cinemas

Until Dawn is a 2025 horror film adaptation of the acclaimed 2015 video game of the same name.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, the movie follows a group of young adults who, while searching for a missing friend, become trapped in a deadly time loop in a remote valley.

As they are hunted by a masked killer and repeatedly meet gruesome ends, they must unravel the mystery to survive until dawn.

Teacup – Paramount+

Teacup is a 2024 horror television series created by Ian McCulloch and executive produced by James Wan.

Inspired by Robert R. McCammon’s novel Stinger the series consists of eight half-hour episodes.

Set in rural Georgia, Teacup follows a group of neighbors who must unite to confront a mysterious and deadly threat that traps them on a farm.