Tayto Park to reopen as Emerald Park with exciting new additions this weekend

Tayto Park will officially reopen as Emerald Park this Saturday, March 25, with some exciting new additions.

The beloved theme park was rebranded in January, after its longstanding partnership with Tayto Snacks came to an end on December 31st, 2022.

With a new name over the entrance at Kilbrew, Emerald Park has welcomed two new junior rides, as well as some new arrivals to the zoo – including one of the world’s most endangered species of big cat.

The team at Emerald Park, Ireland’s only theme park and zoo, have been working tirelessly over the past few months to transform the beloved Ashbourne theme park.

New signage across the park welcomes guests to Emerald Park and encourages everyone to treasure their time at the park with family and friends.

The Junior Zone, for young adventurers aged 3+, has expanded to include two brand new rides, Balloon Chase and Crazy Bus. Both rides are the first additions to the Junior Zone in three years and are set to thrill little ones as they discover the park.

The zoo has also welcomed a number of animals over recent months – including energetic squirrel monkeys; and Bira, an “endangered” Amur tiger, and Freya, a “critically endangered” Amur leopard.

The two stunning sub-species of big cats have come to the zoo as part of the prestigious European wildlife conservation management programme, the “EEP”.

Charles Coyle, General Manager of Emerald Park will cut the green ribbon on Saturday to officially open the park with help from Clare and Shane McHugh from Maynooth, Co. Kildare, with their children Ellie (6), Ben (4) and Tom (2).

Ben receives in-home nursing care from the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, which is the chosen charity of Emerald Park for 2023.

Carmel Doyle, CEO of The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation said, “At Jack and Jill, we are all about giving families the gift of time through the in-home nursing care hours we fund and provide, so that the families under our care can take a much-needed break.”

“We’re thrilled at being selected as charity partner by Emerald Park and we have no doubt this will be an adventure-filled partnership that really puts the fun into fundraising. On behalf of the 400 families under our care today, right across the country, we’d like to wish the Emerald Park team all the very best as they embark on this exciting new chapter, and we are very happy to be part of their story.”

All of the Park’s favourites including Cú Chulainn, Dino Dash and World of Raptors will be ready for guests young and old on March 25th, on what is set to be the most exciting reopening weekend yet for the theme park.

However, Viking Voyage will not re-open this weekend due to ongoing upgrades on the ride.

General Manager of Emerald Park, Charles Coyle said today: “We are excited to reopen the Park for the 2023 season and welcome guests new and old to Emerald Park to enjoy everything that the Park has to offer throughout the 50 acres of fun.”

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to upgrade the park and we hope that everyone who comes through our doors will enjoy treasured moments big and small in the Park.”

For more information and to book tickets online, check out www.emeraldpark.ie.