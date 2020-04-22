Surge in demand for pregnancy tests points to post-lockdown baby boom

Dealz has revealed that there’s more of a demand for pregnancy tests in their stores, ever since Ireland went into lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The discount retailer has seen weekly sales of their €1.50 pregnancy tests rise by 25% since the first week of lockdown.

The sales point to a potential increase in newborn babies in Kerry, Cork, Carlow and Cavan next December and January.

The county with the biggest increase is Dublin, with sales at Dealz Tallaght store surpassing the rest of Ireland.

The next five in the league table were Donegal, Cork, Limerick, Louth and Carlow.

“If you’ve been wondering how people have been spending their time in lockdown, we’ve found the answer,” the country manager for Dealz Ireland Sharon Sheridan stated.

“Couples under the same roof don’t need to worry about social distancing and as our sales figures show, they’ve been getting up close and personal, finding more ways to relax than watching Netflix or doing jigsaws.”

Dealz Ireland has kept their shops open during the coronavirus pandemic, in order to sell essential items.