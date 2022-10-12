Stars who have died in 2022

We lost some very talented people this year so far.

A host of famous faces sadly passed away in 2022, leaving their fans heartbroken.

Take a look back at the celebrities who died this year:

Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John died on August 8 aged 73.

The Australian actress and singer was best known for her role as Sandy in Grease.

Her husband, John Easterling, said she died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends.

He wrote in a statement: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.”

“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.”

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on September 8 aged 96, at her Scottish estate of Balmoral Castle.

The Queen lay in state for four days at Westminster Hall before her state funeral on Monday, September 19.

The British monarch passed away from old age with no other contributing factors.

Coolio

Coolio sadly died on September 28 in Los Angeles aged 59.

The Grammy Award winning artist was best known for his 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise.

Coolio’s manager Jarez Posey confirmed his death to NBC News, saying: “As far as what I know now is that he was at a friend’s house and was in his bathroom.”

Jarez said Coolio died of a suspected heart attack, but no official cause of death has been confirmed.

Angela Lansbury

Dame Angela Lansbury sadly passed away on October 11 at the age of 96.

The actress, whose career spanned over 80 years, was best known for playing Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote.

In a statement, her family said: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.”

Sad news. Actress Angela Lansbury has died, according to a family statement. She was 96 years old, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury.”

“She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”

Alongside her iconic role as Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote, Angela famously voiced Mrs. Potts in Disney’s original Beauty and the Beast animation.

Shane Warne

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne sadly died on March 4, aged 52.

The sports star died of a suspected heart attack at his villa in Thailand.

A statement from his management company read: “It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March.”

“Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins sadly passed away on March 25 at the age of 50.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his bandmates Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee in a statement.

They said: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.”

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Tom Parker

Tom Parker tragically passed away on March 30 aged 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his wife and mother of his two young child Kelsey in a statement shared on Instagram.

She wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end.”

“I’m forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️” Kelsey added.

June Brown

Actress June Brown, who played Dot Cotton on EastEnders for more than 30 years, died on April 3 aged of 95.

In a statement, her family said they were “deeply saddened” to reveal that their “beloved mother” had died “very peacefully” at her home.

Dot Cotton was always a much-loved character and was one of the soap’s longest-running characters.

Deborah James

Deborah James sadly died on June 28 aged 40, after being diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer.

Her family wrote in a statement at the time: “Dame Deborah James. We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.”

“Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives.”

“Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring.”

“We thank you for giving us time in private as a family, and we look forward to continuing Deborah’s legacy long into the future through the @bowelbabefund.”

“Thank you for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible.”

“And a few final things from Deborah…’find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.’ x”

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf sadly passed away on January 20.

The Grammy winner, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, died at the age of 74.

A statement posted to Facebook read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side.”

“Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.”

“Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.”

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

The statement concluded: “We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

Anne Heche

Anne Heche passed away on August 12, after being involved in a horror car crash.

In a statement to PEOPLE, her family wrote: “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.”

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.”

“Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Bob Saget

Bob Saget was found dead on January 9 in his hotel room, just hours after he performed a stand-up gig in Florida.

The 65-year-old’s family later confirmed his cause of death was head trauma.

They wrote: “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.”

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The statement concluded: “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

James Caan

Hollywood actor James Caan sadly passed away on July 6 at the age of 82.

His death was confirmed in a statement posted on his official Twitter account, which said: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.”

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The actor was best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather.

However, younger fans will recognise him from the much-loved Christmas comedy Elf, in which he played the father of Will Ferrell’s character Buddy.

Manfred Thierry Mugler

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler died on January 23 aged 73.

The sad news was confirmed in a statement shared by the House of Mugler on Instagram.

The statement read: “It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler. A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day.”

Mike Hagerty

Mike Hagerty, who played Mr. Treeger in the hit sitcom Friends, passed away on May 5 in Los Angeles at the age of 67.

Bridget Everett, who played Mike’s daughter on Somebody Somewhere, confirmed the news with a moving tribute on Instagram.

She wrote: “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life.” “Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed.”

Ray Liotta

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta died on May 22 aged 67.

According to Deadline, the actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic where he was filming Dangerous Waters. No foul play is suspected.

Ray is survived by his 23-year-old daughter, Karsen, and fiancée Jacy Nittolo, who was with him while filming.

Andy Devine

Emmerdale star Andy Devine died at the age of 79 on January 27.

The actor was best known for playing Shadrach Dingle in the ITV soap.

Jamal Edwards

Music entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards sadly died on February 20 aged 31.

The London native shot to fame after setting up the new music platform SBTV, which helped to launch the careers of stars such as Dave and Jessie J.

Jamal was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed by Britain’s Prince Charles, and he was awarded an MBE for his services to music in 2014.

His mother Brenda later revealed Jamal died due to cardiac arrhythmia after taking recreational drugs.

Paul Ryder

Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder died on July 15 aged 58.

The band confirmed the sad news in a statement shared via their Twitter account.

They wrote: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.”

“A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. Long live his funk,” they added.

André Leon Talley

André Leon Talley, the former editor of Vogue magazine and fashion icon, passed away on January 18 at the age of 73.

The news was shared on André’s official Instagram account, in a statement which read: “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of André Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York.”

“Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world’s fashion bible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Leon Talley (@andreltalley)

“Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso, Diane von Furstenberg, Bethann Hardison, Manolo Blahnik and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers.”

“His byline appeared in Vanity Fair, HG, Interview, Ebony and Women’s Wear Daily and he was the editor of Numero Russia. Mr. Talley wrote several books, including Valentino, A.L.T.: A Memoir, A.L.T. 365+ and Little Black Dress for Assouline, and contributed to Valentino: At the Emperor’s Table and Cartier Panthère.”

“He was the subject of the documentary The Gospel According to André and his recent memoir, The Chiffon Trenches became a New York Times Best Seller. In 2014, he was named artistic director of Zappos Couture, and he has been on the Board of Trustees of Savannah College of Art and Design since 2000.”

“Mr. Talley was awarded the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French Republic in 2020 and the North Carolina Governor’s award for literature in 2021. He was a long-standing member of Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church. 🕊”

Anna Karen

EastEnders star Anna Karen tragically died in a house fire on February 22.

The 85-year-old actress was best known for her portrayal of Peggy Michell’s sister Aunt Sal in the soap from 1996 until 2017.

Sam Gannon

Ex-Emmerdale star Sam Gannon died suddenly in August aged 31.

The actor, who played Kev in the long-running ITV soap back in 2019, was travelling in the US and staying with family in California at the time of his passing.

Ivana Trump

Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana died in July aged 73.

The Czech Republic native was found dead in her New York City apartment, and her death was ruled as unsuspicious.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s Officer later ruled her death as accidental.

Ivana died after suffering “blunt impact injuries” to her torso in a fall down the staircase of her home on the Upper East Side.

Paul Sorvino

Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino died on July 25 at the age of 83.

The actor played Paul Cicero in the film alongside Robert De Niro and Ray Liotta, and also played Sergeant Phil Cerreta in the TV series Law & Order.

A statement released by his publicist Roger Neal on behalf of his wife said: “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

Darius Campbell Danesh

Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh was found dead aged 41, in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11.

His family released a statement announcing his death, which read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh.”

“Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.” “The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue. “We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.” Darius’ death was ruled an accident by the medical examiner. The autopsy documents shared with The U.S. Sun listed “toxic effects [of a drug]” as well as “suffocation” as having contributed to his untimely death.

Bernard Cribbins

Bernard Cribbins sadly died on July 28 aged 93.

The children’s TV star and entertainer starred in the Carry On films, Doctor Who and the 1970 film The Railway Children.

He was also the narrator of all 60 episodes of The Wombles.

Darryl Hunt

The Pogues star Darryl Hunt died on August 8 at the age of 72.

The sad news was shared via the band’s official Twitter account.

They wrote: “We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London. Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 – 08/08/2022.”

Denise Dowse

Denise Dowse died on August 13 aged 64.

The actress passed away just days after she was hospitalized with severe meningitis.

Denise was best known for her roles as Mrs. Teasley on the ‘90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, and as Dr. Rhonda Pine in HBO’s Insecure.

Bill Turnbull

Former BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull sadly died on August 31 at the age of 66.

The presenter was diagnosed with prostate cancer back in 2017, and went public with his battle the following year.