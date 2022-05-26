Stars who got married in 2022

We’re only five months into 2022 and there have already been a lot of celebrity weddings.

From Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s star-studded wedding to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s big day in Italy, we have taken a look back at the stars who have tied the knot this year so far.

Take a look:

Sam Bird and Kailah Casillas

Love Island star Sam Bird married The Challenge star Kailah Casillas in a ceremony in Gibraltar back in March.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram alongside a video from their big day, Sam wrote: “The new Mr & Mrs Bird. Tied the knot in Gibraltar and vlogged the whole trip.”

The vlog shows the couple exchanging vows, with Sam telling his bride: “I love your laugh, your smile, and your infectious loving personality.” Kailah quoted the film Sweet Home Alabama, saying: “And in the words of my favourite movie, ‘I’m so happy to marry you, so I can kiss you anytime I want.’” Sam proposed to Kailah back in 2020, after just eight months of dating.

Lee Ryan and Verity Paris

Blue star Lee Ryan married Verity Paris in March, after two years together.

The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Gibraltar, in front of their closest family and friends.

Lee and Verity, who is also a singer, welcomed their first child together last August – a baby girl.

The Blue star also shares daughter Bluebell, 13, with his ex Jessica Keevil, and son Rayn, 12, with his former fiancée Samantha Miller.

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright married Andrew Lococo in March.

The Ginny Weasley actress went Instagram official with her beau in September 2020, and the couple are living in San Diego together.

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan

Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett married his long-term boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan in Mexico in March.

The couple, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2020, tied the knot in front of close friends and family at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel.

Alongside photos from their special day shared to Instagram, the newly weds wrote: “Mr & Mr Bennett Vaughan.”

Kellie Harrington and Mandy Loughlin

Kellie Harrington married her longtime love Mandy Loughlin on Friday, April 8th.

The Irish boxer met her beau at a boxing club in Bray back in 2009, and the pair have been together ever since.

The couple both wore stunning white dresses for their special day, with Kellie opting to wear a pair of trousers underneath her gown.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married in April.

The couple tied the knot in front of family, friends and a host of famous faces on Saturday at a £76million Miami beach house owned by Nicola’s billionaire parents.

The newly weds were joined by Brooklyn’s parents Victoria and David Beckham and celebrity guests including Gordon Ramsay, Serena Williams, and Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C on their special day.

Nicola, 27, and Brooklyn, 23, started dating in October 2019 and they gone engaged the following summer.

Sinéad De Butléir and Eamonn McGinley

Irish blogger Sinéad De Butléir married her longtime love Eamonn McGinley in a stunning Spanish wedding last month.

The couple, who got engaged in Santorini back in 2019, tied the knot in front of family and friends in Nerja.

The former Kilkenny Rose wore a stunning dress from Love Ellie Bridal in County Cavan for her big day.

Carl Mullan and Aisling Brennan

Carl Mullan married his longterm love Aisling Brennan in an intimate ceremony last month.

The RTÉ star and the paediatric nurse, who were childhood friends, exchanged vows at Ballybeg House in Co. Wicklow, surrounded by their friends and family.

The bride, a frontline worker usually seen in scrubs, walked down the aisle with her mother in an elegant gown created by Irish designer Aoife Kennedy.

The newlyweds, who have been together for six years, tied the knot with their nine-month-old son Daibhí and dog Angie by their side.

Hannah Berner and Des Bishop

Comedian Des Bishop and Hannah Berner tied the knot at his home in the Hamptons earlier this month, surrounded by their close friends and family.

The bride wore a stunning white wedding dress with a lacy bodice and thin straps, and accessorised with drop earrings and a sweet ‘H + D’ design painted on her ring fingernail.

Des, 46, wore a dark blue suit for the beachside wedding.

The newly weds got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year, after just nine months of dating.

Des met Hannah, best known for appearing on the popular Bravo series Summer House, during the first coronavirus lockdown in America.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkee legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara earlier this month.

The couple then exchanged vows in front of their family and friends at Castello Brown in Portofino.

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Travis and Kourtney started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.

Bonnie Ryan

Bonnie Ryan married her teenage sweetheart John Greenhalgh in front of her closest family and friends at a sentimental location in Italy earlier this month.

The couple, who legally tied the knot in Dublin back in March, exchanged vows for the second time at St. Augustine’s Church in the village of La Machi.

The bride stunned in an embroidered fishtail gown, which featured detachable balloon sleeves, and a long train at the back.

Cliona Hagan and Simon Sheerin

Country music star Cliona Hagan and Simon Sheerin exchanged vows in front of family and friends in Athlone, Westmeath earlier this week.

The wedding party then went to the 5* Kilronan Castle in Roscommon for the evening reception.

The bride wore a gorgeous gown from Irish designer Geraldine O’Meara, which featured a sweetheart corset, thin straps and a long train.

Cliona and Simon dated for two years before she made their romance Instagram official in December 2020. Weeks later, the country music star shocked fans by announcing their engagement. Simon proposed to Cliona by their favourite lake, Lough Ree in Co. Westmeath, where he set up a stunning flower arch and candles.