Stars who died in 2021

We lost some very talented people in 2021.

A host of famous faces sadly passed away over the past twelve months, leaving their fans heartbroken.

Take a look back at the celebrities who died this year:

Helen McCrory

Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actress Helen McCory passed away on April 16 at the age of 52, after being diagnose with cancer. She died on April 16 aged 52.

The actress’ husband Damian Lewis announced the news in a heartbreaking statement, writing: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Prince Philip

Prince Philip, the beloved husband of Queen Elizabeth, passed away on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99.

Announcing the passing of The Duke Of Edinburgh, the official statement read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Nikki Grahame

Nikki Grahame, who shot to fame on Big Brother back in 2006, died on April 9 following a long battle with anorexia.

The 38-year-old was admitted to Dorset County Hospital in March to undergo treatment for her eating disorder.

The reality star stayed there for three weeks before being discharged on April 8.

One day later, Nikki was found dead at her home in London.

Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding sadly passed away on September 5 at the age of 39, after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer last year.

The sad news was confirmed by her mum Marie, who wrote on Instagram: “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.”

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning,” Marie revealed.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.”

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead. – Marie x”

Sean Lock

Comedian Sean Lock died in August aged 58 after a battle with cancer.

The sad news was confirmed by Sean’s agent Off The Kerb Productions, who said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.”

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.”

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Tanya Roberts

Actress Tanya Roberts died in January, after collapsing on Christmas Eve and being taken to hospital.

She was best known for her role as Midge Pinciotti in the popular sitcom That 70s’ Show, as well as Stacey Sutton in James Bond film ‘A View to a Kill’.

Dustin Diamond

Dustin Diamond sadly died on February 1 at the age of 44, following a short battle with lung cancer.

The actor was best known for his role as Samuel ‘Screech’ Powers in the hit sitcom Saved By The Bell.

A statement released on the actor’s official Facebook read: “We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma.”

“He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution.”

“Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

“Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored. We are thankful he trusted us enough to share his genuine, authentic self with our team. We wish you knew him in the way that we did.”

“We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden.”

Captain Sir Tom Moore

Captain Sir Tom Moore died in February at the age of 100.

The sad news was confirmed by his daughter’s Hannah and Lucy in a statement.

They said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore. We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.” “We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.” “The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of. Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.” “The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary. They have been unfalteringly professional, kind and compassionate and have given us many more years with him than we ever would have imagined.”

Dieter Brummer

Home and Away star Dieter Brummer died in July aged 45.

The actor played Shane Parrish in the popular Australian soap from 1992 until 1996, and also starred in Neighbours as Troy Miller.

The star was found dead by police in Sydney after requests for a welfare check.

Taking to Instagram to pay tribute to Dieter, Home and Away wrote: “Home and Away and @channel7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer’s passing.”

“Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish. We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Lisa Banes

Lisa Banes died in June at the age of 65, after a hit-and-run incident.

The actress was struck by either a scooter or a motorcycle in New York, and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The news of her death was confirmed by her rep, who told Entertainment Tonight: “We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing.”

“She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives,” they added. DMX American rapper DMX sadly passed away in April, one week after he suffered a heart attack. In a statement, his family told PEOPLE: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.” “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.” “Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.” “Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died in August aged 80.

The musician had been a member of the rock band since 1963.

Confirming the sad news in a statement shared on social media, The Rolling Stones wrote: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

“We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time,” they added.

Willie Garson

Sex and the City fans were devastated by the death of Willie Garson on September 21.

The actor, who played Carrie Bradshaw’s BFF Stanford Blatch in the original HBO series and the reboot And Just Like That, passed away aged 57 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

The sad news was confirmed by Willie’s son Nathen, who wrote in an Instagram post: “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much.”

“I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me.” “Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it ❤️😘” Paddy Moloney The Chieftains founder Paddy Moloney died in October aged 83. The Irish Traditional Music Archive confirmed his passing, stating that he “made an enormous contribution to Irish traditional music, song and dance” and that “few people can lay claim to having the level of impact Paddy Moloney had on the vibrancy of traditional music throughout the world.”

Virgil Abloh

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh died on November 28 at the age of 41.

The artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and the founder of the Off-White label passed away after privately battling “a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma”.

A host of celebs, including Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, paid tribute to Virgil following his death.