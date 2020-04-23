Stacey Solomon’s Hacks For Organising Your Home

We’ve been Stacey Solomon fans for a long time – her body-positivity, honest take on motherhood and hilarious videos have seen her become a social media star over the past few years.

Among other things, Stacey has proven herself to be the queen of organising.

The mum-of-three has been sharing unique, cheap and easy ways to organise her home on Instagram – and we have put together her top 5 hacks.

Check them out:

Use storage trays in your fridge

Stacey keeps her fridge clean and organised by separating everything into storage trays and jars.

This quick and easy hack means you can find food faster, and clean the fridge easier.

The Loose Women panellist also labels everything with a label maker, so she can keep on top of what she has in her fridge.

Stock your cupboards with glass jars

Stacey organises everything in glass jars – from cereal, to spices, and even beauty products!

She labels each jar and places them in a uniform way for an ultra-tidy look.

As well as keeping cupboards organised, it can help to make your home more eco-friendly too.

Rather than buying heavily packaged products at the supermarket on a regular basis, you can buy larger wholesale items, and simply refill your glass jars at home.

Use all your space with rotating stands

If you are running low on space in your cupboards, this is the perfect hack for you.

Clever storage solutions like rotating plate stands allow you to use your space so much better, especially when it comes to hard-to-reach corners.

Hang up your products

This is another excellent hack if you are running out of space in your cupboards.

Stacey uses tension rods with either hooks or curtain ties with clips on the end to hang things up in her shelves.

It is so much better than having everything piled up on top of each other, and allows you to find things much easier.

Make use of mini drawers

Stacey recently shared that she bought a large collection of crayons for her boys, but she wanted to find a way to keep them neat.

To organise them, she put them into a mini chest of drawers – and yes she even sorted them by colour.

You can use this hack for anything that you have lying around the house, and using see through drawers makes it much easier to grab things and go.