Social media users react as Instagram glitch causes Stories to disappear

Rebekka Fifield
An Instagram glitch has caused a Stories outage for users in the UK and Ireland.

People have taken to Twitter to share their frustration over the issue, which has not yet been explained.

One user tweeted: “So my Instagram stories just vanished in the air. Is Instagram down? Like it’s just the same shit, different day duh.”

Another wrote: “Instagram down again!? Thought i was hacked or something, all my stories disappeared.”

Just last week, there was another issue with the app that meant people had to re-watch all of someone’s older stories before they could see new ones.

The issue was resolved shortly afterwards with an update for the app.

 

