Social media users react as Instagram glitch causes Stories to disappear

An Instagram glitch has caused a Stories outage for users in the UK and Ireland.

People have taken to Twitter to share their frustration over the issue, which has not yet been explained.

One user tweeted: “So my Instagram stories just vanished in the air. Is Instagram down? Like it’s just the same shit, different day duh.”

Another wrote: “Instagram down again!? Thought i was hacked or something, all my stories disappeared.”

me once instagram is down pic.twitter.com/9ALcAaSz5a — Samarah (@samarahbenzel) June 23, 2022

So my Instagram stories just vanished in the air. Is Instagram down? Like it's just the same shit, different day duh pic.twitter.com/kLowT6XWE1 — Starlight XORO ✨ (@xorosenpai) June 23, 2022

guys is anyone elses instagram stories down like u can’t see ur old stories or views or just me pls let me know haha — ryce 👾 (@RyceThat) June 23, 2022

So my Instagram stories just vanished in the air. Is Instagram down? Like it’s just the same shit, different day duh pic.twitter.com/kLowT6XWE1 — xoro senpai (@xorosenpai) June 23, 2022

Instagram down again!? Thought i was hacked or something, all my stories disappeared. ☠ — Olive Fox (@olive_fox) June 23, 2022

I cant view my own ig story😩 turns out instagram stories r down. bye i was freaking out hahahah but it’s happening to everyone so 🤩 — jacin. (@jacinjasmen) June 23, 2022

How am I supposed to rewatch my story 500 times when Instagram is down 😥 — cat (@elite_cat) June 23, 2022

thought my instagram got hacked nvm instagram just down pic.twitter.com/xotaIXmlZJ — Seth (@sethfrfr) June 23, 2022

Just last week, there was another issue with the app that meant people had to re-watch all of someone’s older stories before they could see new ones.

The issue was resolved shortly afterwards with an update for the app.