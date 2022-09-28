If you don’t post within the allocated time, users still get the option to post but their post will be shown to their friends as “late”.

Taking to Twitter to react to the new TikTok Now feature, one social media user wrote: “tiktok will have to pay me millions of dollars to participate in their knock off bereal. wtf is a tiktok now? u better be joking”

Another tweeted: “God why does every app have to become every other app. Why is tiktok now BeReal too?”

A third penned: “I hate TikTok’s new ‘Now’ thing They literally just copied BeReal??? Is that even legal???”

Check out more Twitter reactions below: