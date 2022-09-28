A brand new feature has been added to TikTok, and social media users are not happy about it.

Entitled ‘TikTok Now’, the new feature prompts users to take a photo or a 10 second video of what they are doing using their phone’s front and back camera.

Every day, the app will send out a notification at a random time telling people to take their ‘TikTok Now’ and once they do, they will be able to view other people’s posts taken at the same time.

Sound familiar? Social media users have been comparing the new feature to popular app BeReal, which launched in 2020.

BeReal is all about capturing life as it is and being as real as possible. Everyday at a different time, the app simultaneously notifies all its users to take and share a photo.

The catch? You only get two minutes to do it, meaning there’s no time to find the best angles, lighting or filter.

If you don’t post within the allocated time, users still get the option to post but their post will be shown to their friends as “late”. Taking to Twitter to react to the new TikTok Now feature, one social media user wrote: “tiktok will have to pay me millions of dollars to participate in their knock off bereal. wtf is a tiktok now? u better be joking” Another tweeted: “God why does every app have to become every other app. Why is tiktok now BeReal too?” A third penned: “I hate TikTok’s new ‘Now’ thing They literally just copied BeReal??? Is that even legal???” Check out more Twitter reactions below: Did TikTok seriously copy BeReal 1-1 to make TikTok Now? Social Media these days is only about copying each other‘s features it’s crazy 😂 Despite the fact I never understood this BeReal hype to begin with. Why tf do I need an app to tell me when to post? — 𝗙𝗜𝗔𝗚𝗢 (@fiago7) September 24, 2022 why the fuck did tiktok make a BeReal in their app called “now” 😭😭 — Ry (@ryisdying) September 24, 2022 WHY FHE FUCK DOES TIKTOK HAVE BEREAL NOW — bonnie (@virtubon) September 27, 2022 Really @tiktok_us? Why are you guys copying @BeReal_App now?!!! Can we just please go back to when it was https://t.co/DS9f6DIiyb? — ⚡𝕋𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕒 ℕ𝕠𝕣𝕞𝕒𝕟 ⚡ (@norman_tatianna) September 25, 2022 tiktok will have to pay me millions of dollars to participate in their knock off bereal. wtf is a tiktok now? u better be joking — syd 🪩 (@lovcampus) September 23, 2022 God why does every app have to become every other app. Why is tiktok now BeReal too? pic.twitter.com/iguszhZBz0 — fellow moleman appreciator (@Asamar__) September 25, 2022 I hate TikTok’s new “Now” thing

They literally just copied BeReal??? Is that even legal??? — skye (@skyemarts) September 27, 2022