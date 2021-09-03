PR guru Valerie Roe to raise funds for charity by completing A Day In My Wheels challenge

She will spend the day in a wheelchair to raise money for Spinal Injuries Ireland

Well-known PR and businesswoman Valerie Roe is taking part in this year’s A Day In My Wheels challenge, to raise much-needed funds for Spinal Injuries Ireland.

On September 30, Valerie will spend 24 hours in a wheelchair, without the use of her legs, to learn a little bit more about what life is like for people living with a spinal injury.

The experience is to raise much-needed funds for Spinal Injuries Ireland, so they can continue to support people with spinal cord injuries as well as their families.

The challenge also aims to bring awareness to some of the everyday challenges wheelchair users face – such as encountering steps, narrow doors, obstructed footpaths and inaccessible buildings.

Speaking about her involvement, Valerie said: “The vast majority of us are fortunate to not face day to day challenges with a disability, be it navigating around the city, getting on a bus, cross at a light, use public toilets, or simply get to school or work or into a shop while coping with limited physical abilities.”

“So many of us, myself included, take for granted the ease with which we can get around safely, get dressed, and get access to all the many everyday essentials that life necessitates.”

“As an able bodied individual, I don’t have an insight into the countless challenges someone in a wheelchair might face on any given day. That’s why I’ve decided to take part in this year’s A Day in My Wheels Challenge on September 30th in aid of Spinal Injuries Ireland.”

“For just one day, I’ll experience a small handful of the accessibility issues faced by someone in a wheelchair, and hopefully take away some really valuable lessons and gain a whole new perspective.”

Valerie describes the fundraiser as an issue “close to her heart” as her friend Olan McGowan has been confined to a wheelchair since an accident in 1995.

This year’s A Day In My Wheels Challenge runs on September 30th.

Valerie is looking to raise €5,000 from the challenge. To sponsor her, visit www.idonate.ie/valerieroe672

To find out more about how you can support Spinal Injuries Ireland, visit spinalinjuries.ie.