Penneys reveal which stores will stay open for over 24 hours this Friday

Penneys has revealed which stores will stay open for over 24 hours this Friday, December 18.

With eight shopping days to go until Christmas, Penneys will open overnight in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and Dundrum Town Centre from 8.00am until closing time on December 19.

Penneys in Cork’s Wilton Shopping Centre will also open from 8.30am on December 18 and stay open until closing time on 19 December, to help reduce queues and give customers more time to shop safely.

To support overnight opening hours, the retailer has increased its night time security staff by almost 70%, to manage customer queues and help ensure customers feel safe when they are shopping.

Penneys will also be updating customers via Twitter from 8pm on December 18 to 8am on December 19, with hourly queue updates at stores operating overnight shopping.

These live updates will help keep customers informed on queue times, and allow them to visit the store during quieter periods.

Extensive health and safety measures are in place across all stores – including a strict social distancing protocol, limits on the number of customers allowed in store and requiring the use of face coverings in queues and in store.

Olivia Kelly, Director of Sales for Penneys, said: “The safety of our employees and customers remains our highest priority. The ability to stay open through the night has meant more shoppers can shop safely with us over the festive season.”

“We would like to thank customers for their continued cooperation on our social distancing policy and remind them to be considerate of our safety measures, and of others, both while queuing outside and in-store.”

A full list of store opening times can be found HERE.