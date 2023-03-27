New Celebrity Couples We Never Saw Coming

There has been a lot of surprising hook-ups in the world of showbiz in 2023.

From Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski’s steamy new romance to Selena Gomez’s rumoured fling with Zayn Malik, we’re rounded up some new celeb couples we didn’t see coming.

Take a look:

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski have dominated headlines in recent days.

The former One Direction star and the model sent fans into a frenzy over the weekend, after they were spotted sharing a steamy kiss in Tokyo.

According to The Sun, the pair have been getting to know each other “for some time now”, and no longer want to hide their relationship.

Harry and Emily Ratajkowski kissing in the streets in Tokyo – March 19th, 2023 ?? pic.twitter.com/ESFzryEUBU — HSNews (@HS_News_) March 26, 2023

A source told the publication: “Harry and Emily are enjoying getting to know each other.”

“Getting filmed kissing in Tokyo and then that footage being shared with the world wasn’t what either of them expected – but they aren’t hiding anything.”

“Harry and Emily have been getting to know each other for some time now. They spent some time together out of the public eye this year and are just enjoying each other’s company when they can while Harry is on tour.”

Emily has been enjoying her single life since she split from Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she shares a son named Sylvester with.

The model filed for divorce from her husband last September, after four years of marriage. The former couple are continuing to co-parent their son Sylvester, who turns two on March 8, 2023.

Harry has been single since his split from his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde at the end of last year.

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik sparked romance rumours last week, after they were reportedly spotted hanging out together in New York City.

One TikTok user, with the handle @klarissa.mpeg, claimed the Only Murders in the Building star and the singer packed on the PDA while they enjoyed a dinner date together.

The waitress, whose video has since gone viral, said: “I just found out the craziest s**t on my way home from work. Whatever I’m about to tell you guys, you heard it here first.”

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez seen leaving the same NYC restaurant moments apart. pic.twitter.com/NKGdTeu98u — Pop Base (@PoeBase) March 24, 2023

“So, I’m on my way home from work, and I’m a hostess in New York City, and I have a friend who’s also a hostess, and we both work in restaurants that celebrities sometimes go to.”

“And tell me why she just sent me this f**king text message,” she continued, before showing WhatsApp messages from her friend.

The texts read: “Are you ready for this?? I’m screaming. Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [the unnamed restaurant] hand in hand making out, and I seated them.”

Klarissa continued: “And I checked if they even follow each other, and as you can see, Zayn only follows 18 people – Selena being one of them.”

Klarissa then showed a screenshot which showed that Selena follows Zayn back on Instagram.

The waitress said: “This s**t’s about to come out.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight: “Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

Avril Lavigne and Tyga

Following her split from her fiancé Mod Sun, Avril Lavigne struck up a surprise romance with Tyga.

The pair were papped packing on the PDA during a Paris Fashion Week event earlier this month.

The singer, 38, and the rapper, 33, were spotted kissing and holding hands at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga kiss at Paris Fashion Week, confirm romancehttps://t.co/WL7lohnKQ2 pic.twitter.com/ziBrkvgfiP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 7, 2023

The couple were also spotted leaving NBA star Kyrie Irving’s birthday party at The Nice Guy nightclub in Los Angeles hand-in-hand last week.

Avril sported a $80,000 diamond necklace during the outing, which Tyga got custom made for her.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

Last month, Kendall Jenner was reportedly spotted kissing Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, in a nightclub in Los Angeles.

Days later, the model and the rapper were spotted on a “double date” with Hailey and Justin Bieber at Wally’s in Beverly Hills.

Kendall has been single since her split from basketball star Devin Booker, who she was first linked to in April 2020, last year.

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Spotted Out With Justin & Hailey Bieber https://t.co/LvPB5TdEAA — E! News (@enews) February 19, 2023

Amid his rumoured romance with Kendall, Bad Bunny appeared to throw shade at Devin in a new song.

In a verse on Eladio Carrión’s song Coco Chanel, Bad Bunny sings in Spanish, “I’m not bad baby, that’s a gimmick / But the Puerto Rico sun in warmer than the one in Phoenix.”

The line appears to reference Devin, who plays basketball for the Phoenix Suns.