Need last-minute Easter eggs? – Here are the opening hours for shops on the Easter Bank Holiday

If you’re scrambling for chocolate bunnies or forgot the hot cross buns, don’t panic just yet.

With the Easter Bank Holiday upon us, it’s easy to lose track of shop schedules – but we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a handy guide to major retailers and their opening hours over the Easter weekend, so you can dash out for those last-minute essentials (or treats!).

ALDI

Stores will be open from 9am to 9 pm on Easter Monday, but will be closed on Easter Sunday as in prior years.

On Tuesday, regular business hours of 8am to 10pm will resume.

Tesco

On Easter Sunday, Tesco will still be open, although its hours will be shortened at each location.

Tesco Liffey Valley, for instance, will be open on Easter Sunday from 10am to 7 pm and on Easter Monday from 9 am to 8pm.

Lidl

On Easter Sunday, Lidl stores will only be open from 9am until 6pm.

On Easter Monday, the store will be open from 9am to 9 pm.

On Tuesday, business will reopen as usual, from 8am to 10 pm.

Dunnes

On Easter Sunday, all Dunnes stores in Ireland will be closed.

On Monday, the bank holiday, stores will have shortened hours; most will be open from 9am to 7pm.

Tips for Last-Minute Easter Shopping

Plan Ahead: Given the adjusted hours, it’s best to shop early to avoid missing out.

Check Online: Many retailers update their holiday hours on their websites or social media pages.

Local Options: Don’t forget about local convenience stores, which may have extended hours and a selection of Easter treats.​