McDonald’s announces major change to delivery service in Ireland

It’s official: McDonald’s is now available to order for home delivery from Deliveroo.

From today, fast food fans across Ireland can order from over 55 McDonald’s locations – including sites in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, and Waterford, to name a few.

Gareth Pearson, chief operations officer McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said, “At McDonald’s, we are always looking to improve and enhance the experience for our customers – ensuring we’re where our customers want us, when they want us.”

“McDelivery and this partnership play an important role in this – ensuring that our customers’ favourites are just a few clicks away.”

Paddy Quinlan, regional manager for Deliveroo Ireland, said, “We are always looking to bring more choice and value to our customers and this partnership means customers will be able to enjoy everything from Big Macs to McFlurry’s delivered to their door within minutes.”

McDonald’s is still available to order on Just Eat too, who teamed up with the fast food chain back in 2020.