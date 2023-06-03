Love Island stars who have tied the knot since the show

Love Island has graced our TV screens for the past nine years.

A lot of our favourite couples have remained together – some engaged, some married and some with children.

Others have parted ways and are leading lives with their new beaus.

Take a look at all the Love Island stars who have tied the knot since appearing on the show:

Olivia and Alex Bowen

Olivia and Alex Bowen were the first Love Island couple to tie the knot.

The fan-favourite couple met on the hit dating show back in 2016.

The reality stars said “I do” in front of close friends and family at Gosfield Hall in Essex on September 15, 2018.

Dom Lever and Jess Shears

Dom Lever and Jess Shears were the second ever Love Island couple to get married.

The couple first met on the hit dating show back in 2017.

The parents-of-two exchanged vows in front of an intimate ceremony of just 22 on the Greek Island of Mykonos in October 2018.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey tied the knot in July 2019.

The couple had a fairytale wedding in Kent, nearly three years after they won Love Island 2016.

They said “I do” in front of 120 guests – including their beloved son Fred.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt tied the knot on September 2, 2021.

The couple met on Love Island back in 2017.

A host of well-known faces attended the lavish event, and so did their daughter Nell.

Sam Bird

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM BIRD (@samrobertbird)

In March 2022, Sam Bird revealed he had secretly eloped and married his fiancée Kailah Casillas.

The Love Island 2018 star and The Challenge contestant tied the knot in a ceremony in Gibraltar.

Sharing the news via Instagram at the time, Sam wrote: “The new Mr & Mrs Bird. Tied the knot in Gibraltar and vlogged the whole trip.”

Marcel Somerville

Marcel Somerville married his fiancée Rebecca Vieira in Portugal in August 2022.

The couple got engaged in August 2020 during the gender reveal party for their son Roman – who was born in January 2021.

The couple first met at a London nightclub back in 2019.

Tom Walker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Walker (@tom9walker)

Tom Walker secretly married his girlfriend Chloe Rayne in January 2021.

The on-off couple, who maintained a long distance relationship, tied the knot “COVID style”.

Sharing the news on Instagram at the time, the Love Island star wrote: “So… We got married. 💍 After a couple of crazy years we decided to start the year off with a bit of positivity. Last weekend, 2.1.21 we tied the knot COVID style.”

“We’ve been a long distance couple, on and off for almost 10 years now! Life experiences, all the challenges of the past few years and then plenty of thinking time, has made me realise that there is only one person I’d like to spend the rest of my life with.”

“So we made the decision not to waste anymore time and commit to spending rest of our lives together. Thanks Little One for saying yes and becoming my Wife, I can’t believe how lucky I am to have found you! When you know, you know and I know.”