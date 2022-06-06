Love Island has had a lot of great love stories.

After finding love on the show, these reality stars went from strength to strength – with some even getting married and starting their own families.

Here are some Love Island couples who are still going strong:

Nathan Massey and Cara de la Hoyde

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey won the 2016 series of Love Island together, after coupling up on the first day.

The couple welcomed their first child together the following year, a baby boy named Freddie.

In 2019, the reality stars tied the knot in a lavish ceremony, and they’ve since welcomed their second child – a baby girl named Delilah.

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland found love on the ITV2 series back in 2016.

The couple tie the knot in September 2018, and their special day was documented in their own TLC show entitled ‘Alex and Olivia Say Yes’.

The reality stars live in a stunning mansion in Essex, which has it’s very own Instagram account, and they are currently expecting their first child together.

Dom Lever and Jess Shears

Dom and Jess appeared on Love Island in 2017 and instantly fell for each-other when Jess was brought in as the season “bombshell”.

The couple’s first wedding was shown on Good Morning Britain in a wild ceremony overseen by Jeremy Kyle on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

In October that same year, the reality star’s officially wed in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos – and welcomed a baby boy the following year.

The couple are now expecting their second child together.

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow met on the 2017 series of Love Island, and have been together ever since.

The couple welcomed their first child in October 2020, a baby girl named Nell.

Three months later, Jamie proposed to Camilla by dressing their daughter in a personalised baby grow, which read: “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?”

They tied the knot in September last year, and welcomed their second child together last month – a daughter named Nora Belle.

Luke Mabbott and Lucie Donlan

Luke Mabbott appeared on the winter version of Love Island in early 2020, and briefly dated his co-star Demi Jones before he started seeing Lucie Donlan in July last year.

The couple are now living together, and they recently adopted a dog.

While on a romantic trip to Finland last year, Luke proposed to his surfer girlfriend, and she said yes!

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague met on Love Island in 2019, coming in second place on the show.

The couple moved in together shortly afterwards, and have often shared their plans to get married and start a family.

Tommy recently told The Sun: “Everybody doubted us and said we were fake. The whole time we laughed and said: ‘We’ll show them,’ and we did because we’re still together and getting stronger.”

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the first winter version of Love Island in early 2020.

Soon after winning the show, the UK entered a strict lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, so they isolated together at Paige’s family home in Scotland.

In June that same year, the couple officially moved in together, and are now living in a stunning flat in Manchester.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon

After some ups and downs in the Love Island villa, Millie Court and Liam Reardon won season 7 of the hit dating show and split the £50,000 prize.

Since leaving the villa, the couple have gone from strength to strength. After navigating a long-distance relationship from Wales to Essex for a few months, they moved in together in November last year. Faye Winter and Teddy Soares Faye Winter and Teddy Soares had their fair share of drama on last year’s Love Island, including that explosive row which sparked 25,000 Ofcom complaints. Despite this, the couple came in third place overall, and they moved in together last November. They seemed more loved-up than ever when they attended the 2022 Gossie Awards in Dublin back in March, and told Goss.ie that they have “nothing to prove” to their haters. Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran were two of the most iconic contestants in Love Island history, and their on-off relationship kept us entertained for weeks. The couple came in second place on the show, and moved in together shortly after leaving the villa. The reality stars recently shut down split rumours, and they are currently holidaying in Jamaica together.