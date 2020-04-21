L’Oréal Ireland donate thousands of hygiene products and hand sanitiser to frontline workers

In ongoing support of the fight against coronavirus, L’Oréal Ireland is implementing a series of measures for communities most impacted by the crisis.

The group and it’s family of brands will donate 50,000 hygiene products and hand sanitisers to frontline healthcare workers in Ireland, serving the most vulnerable people and striving to curb the pandemic.

In partnership with In Kind Direct and Blue Light Card, they will provide 40,000 body wash, hand creams, conditioner, shampoo and skincare products to hospital workers in Ireland.

This includes products from L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Kiehl’s, Lancôme, Urban Decay, YSL, House 99, L’Oréal Paris Men Expert, La Roche-Posay, CeraVe, Vichy, Roger and Gallet, Baxter of California, Kerastase, Redken, Matrix and Decleor.

On top of that, they will distribute 10,000 La Roche Posay-manufactured hand sanitisers to frontline healthcare workers in the Ireland.

The group will also donate 27,000 free bottles of Garnier hand sanitiser gel to frontline pharmacy and grocery staff, that are ensuring availability of essential goods and services to communities across Ireland.

These products will be provided completely free of charge. This commitment builds on the L’Oréal Group’s wider European solidarity programme announced globally on 18 March.

Vismay Sharma, L’Oréal UK and Ireland Country Managing Director, commented: “At L’Oréal UK & Ireland we feel a strong sense of responsibility to support relief efforts for the most vulnerable during this unprecedented crisis.”

“The frontline healthcare workers and retail staff are doing an incredible job looking after the sick and providing essential products and services to communities. We feel honoured to be able to provide them with hand sanitisers and key hygiene products.”

“We believe in the beauty of community and are proud to contribute to the needs of our heroic NHS and HSE staff, and those on the retail frontlines across the UK & Ireland.”