It’s Libra season! Here are 20 celebrities born under the sign

Libra season began on September 23 and it lasts until October 23.

Libra is an air sign represented by the scales symbol, which means they are known for being fair, well-balanced and peacekeepers, with a strong sense of right and wrong.

People born under this star sign are also known for being extremely agreeable, honest, and charming.

We’ve rounded up 20 celebrities who are Libras. Take a look:

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was born on October 21, 1980 – making her a Libra.

The reality star is currently studying to be a lawyer, which makes sense considering her star sign’s qualities of fairness and balance.

Eminem

Eminem was born on October 17, 1972.

Serena Williams

Tennis ace Serena Williams celebrated her 41st birthday on September 26.

Zac Efron

High School Musical star Zac Efron will celebrate his 35th birthday on October 18.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Actress and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow turned 50 on September 27.

Doja Cat

Rapper Doja Cat was born on October 21, 1995.

She shares the same birthday as Kim Kardashian!

Julie Andrews

Legendary actress Julie Andrews turned 87 on October 1.

Will Smith

Will Smith celebrated his 54th birthday on September 25.

Avril Lavigne

Sk8er Boi singer Avril Lavigne was born on September 27, 1984.

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, is an October Libra.

The singer was born on October 8, 1985.

Gwen Stefani

It’s Gwen Stefani’s 52nd birthday today!

The singer was born on October 3, 1969.

A$AP Rocky

Rakim Athelaston Mayers, known professionally as A$AP Rocky, is also celebrating his birthday today.

The rapper – who was born on October 3, 1988 – just turned 34.

Kate Winslet

Titanic star Kate Winslet was born on October 5, 1975.

Simon Cowell

X Factor boss Simon Cowell was born on October 7, 1959.

Cardi B

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, will turn 30 on October 11.

Matt Damon

Hollywood actor Matt Damon was born on October 8, 1970.

Hilary Duff

Lizzie Maguire star Hilary Duff was born on September 28, 1987.

Bella Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid turns 26 on October 9.

Snoop Dogg

Rapper Snoop Dogg was born on October 20, 1971.

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon will celebrate her 33rd birthday on October 4.

She will also be celebrating her daughter Rose’s 1st birthday on the same date.