Six Instagram Accounts You NEED To Follow For Sustainable Fashion Inspiration

There has been a massive shift towards sustainability in recent years, as many of us are consciously making changes to reduce our carbon footprint.

Sustainable fashion often has a stigma associated with it that it isn’t stylish; however, this is certainly not the case.

From podcasters to shop-owners, we’ve compiled a list of six sustainable fashion influencers you NEED to follow for inspiration on social media.

Kara O’Sullivan and Johanna Dooley (@greensaregoodforyou)

Kara O’Sullivan and Johanna Dooley established Dublin-based fashion rental service greens are good for you, which allows customers to consume fashion more sustainably by renting and returning their outfits instead of buying them.

Customers can choose whether they want to rent a piece for 3, 5, 7 or 10 days by visiting their new store at 6 Royal Hibernian Way, or online at www.greensaregoodforyou.com.

The stylish duo, who have amassed over 18,000 followers on Instagram, regularly showcase gorgeous sustainable outfits to suit every fashion sense.

Irish designer Aoife McNamara founded her self-titled brand AOIFE Ireland in 2019 to “push boundaries in the fashion industry”.

The 26-year-old creates bespoke sustainable designs which are inspired by Ireland’s wild beauty.

We love that Aoife’s bubbly personality peaks through both her designs and online content.

The fashion designer has over 31,000 followers on her personal Instagram account, and a further 31,000 on her brand account.

Fionnuala Jones (@fionnualajay)

Fionnuala Jay is not only well-known for her energetic social media personality, but also her stylish content.

The influencer previously admitted she once hated the idea of repeating an outfit; however, she has since converted to a more sustainability-led lifestyle.

With nearly 53,000 followers, Fionnuala’s Instagram is a great source of fashion inspiration and a pop of colour.

Verona Farrell (@secondhandhuns)

Verona Farrell is a fashion writer and street style videographer who goes by the social media handle @secondhandhuns.

The stylish Irish influencer is currently showcasing her incredible fashion sense on the streets of Stockholm, Sweden.

The blogger, who boasts 120K Instagram followers and 180K TikTok followers, has a gorgeous, understated fashion sense which is mirrored through her social platforms.

Tara Kumar (@tarakumardj)

RTÉ 2FM DJ Tara Kumar is extremely well-known for her incredibly sustainable fashion sense.

We especially love that she can wear a combination of bold colours with stunning ease.

She launched her sustainable fashion podcast Dirty Laundry in 2019 which has boasted guests such as Roz Purcell and Taz and Geraldine from Sustainable Dublin.

The broadcaster regularly shares her stunning charity shop finds with her 27,000 Instagram followers.

Katrina Carroll (@vintageirishkat)

Katrina Carroll owns a vintage shop called Pre-loved by Shay and Jo.

The stunning shop sells handpicked vintage clothing, vintage jewellery and pre-loved home furniture.

On the @prelovedbyshayandjo Instagram account, Katrina regularly shows her followers how she styles her pre-loved outfits.

The influencer makes fashion and outfit creation fun with her energetic personality.