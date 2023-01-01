In pictures: How Irish stars celebrated New Year’s Eve

Irish stars went all out for the New Year’s Eve 2022 celebrations.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite looks from the occasion.

Take a look:

Louise Cooney

Louise Cooney celebrated New Year’s Eve in Zürich, Switzerland.

The Limerick native wore a stunning Club L London dress as she celebrated with her beau.

Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond

Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond enjoyed New Year’s Eve at a three-day wedding.

The couple were joined by their sons – Louis and Ollie, for the sweet occasion.

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian rung in the New Year at the same three-day wedding.

The couple shared a gorgeous snap with their daughter Blake to mark the occasion.

Bonnie Ryan

Bonnie Ryan enjoyed the New Year’s Eve festivities at Dromoland Castle Hotel in Co. Clare.

The influencer, who was joined by her family, share sweet snaps via Instagram on Sunday.

Una Healy

Una Healy wowed in a Nadine Merabi piece on New Year’s Eve.

The Saturdays star is currently holidaying in Morocco with boxing champ David Haye.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore completed her final performance on the year in 2.22: A Ghost Story.

The Bray native then spent New Year’s Eve with her Scottish husband Iain Stirling and their friends.

Holly Carpenter

Holly Carpenter also opted for a gorgeous Nadine Merabi piece to ring in the New Year in style.

The former Miss Ireland is also holidaying in Marrakech, Morocco.

Terrie McEvoy

Terrie McEvoy enjoyed a relaxed New Year’s Eve on holiday with her husband David Fitzpatrick and their daughter Sydney.

The influencer shared a sweet video via Instagram of them kissing in front a backdrop of fireworks in Portugal.