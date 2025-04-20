How stars are celebrating Easter this year

Celebrities have been celebrating Easter Sunday by travelling to hotter places, while others have welcomed springtime.

While Rochelle Humes, and her husband Marvin, headed to the Maldives with their children for a sun-filled Easter vacation, David Beckham posted some adorable family reunion photos and selfies on Instagram.

As she posted gorgeous Easter photos of herself sitting for a photo shoot amid a gorgeous field of bright yellow buttercups, Perrie Edwards stayed firmly grounded in the United Kingdom.

David Beckham and Family

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes

Perrie Edwards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perrie. (@perrieedwards)

Ferne McCann

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferne McCann (@fernemccann)

Megan McKenna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan McKenna (@meganmckenna)

Amanda Holden