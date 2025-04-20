Ad
HomeFeatures

Latest Posts

How stars are celebrating Easter this year

Celebs celebrating easter
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

Celebrities have been celebrating Easter Sunday by travelling to hotter places, while others have welcomed springtime.

While Rochelle Humes,  and her husband Marvin, headed to the Maldives with their children for a sun-filled Easter vacation, David Beckham posted some adorable family reunion photos and selfies on Instagram.

As she posted gorgeous Easter photos of herself sitting for a photo shoot amid a gorgeous field of bright yellow buttercups, Perrie Edwards stayed firmly grounded in the United Kingdom.

Easter

David Beckham and Family 

David Beckham
David Beckham
David Beckham
David Beckham

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes

Rochelle Humes
Rochelle Humes

Perrie Edwards

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Perrie. (@perrieedwards)

Ferne McCann

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ferne McCann (@fernemccann)

Megan McKenna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan McKenna (@meganmckenna)

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden
Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL