How Irish stars are celebrating Easter this year

Easter is the perfect opportunity to spend some quality time with your loved ones, and these Irish stars have been doing just that.

Whether they’ve taken their kids out for the day or celebrated with an egg hunt at home, a host of well-known faces have taken to social media to share a glimpse of their wholesome Easter holidays.

Check out what they’ve been up to below:

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian

For the bank holiday, Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian also decided to take a vacation.

To spend time with Arthur’s family, the happy couple travelled to the south of France; they even took their youngest child, Blu, overseas for her first Easter.

Showing off their gorgeous family, Brian wrote: “A big Happy Easter from our family to yours!! We are a MELLOW in YELLOW today apart from Papa @gourounlian clearly, he didn’t get the memo, just like St Patrick’s Day.”

Doireann Garrihy

During the Easter Bank Holiday, Doireann Garrihy, who recently announced she was expecting her first child, took a trip to Barcelona.

The soon-to-be mother posted some pictures from her gorgeous room on Instagram.

Doireann was beaming as she came out onto her balcony and posed in her Easter-themed ensemble.

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison took to Instagram to share many sweet moments from her Easter weekend so far.

The mother-of-three shared that her and her kids spent the day doing a sweet easter egg hunt.

The former Miss World shares three kids – Sophia, Hugo and Oscar – with her husband Wes Quirke.

Vogue Williams

Vogue and her siblings shocked their mother Sandra, who had flown in from Spain to celebrate the occasion, from their home in Howth.

Her brother prepared a beautiful Easter dinner that brought the family together.

She posted a cute video of her children running around their backyard in a mad hunt for their Easter eggs.

Una Healy

Una Healy began her Easter weekend with a sweet post honouring her two children.

The three members of the family sat for the photo in the sunshine, looking as content as ever.

Una posted a collection of pictures she took over the weekend with the caption: “Happy Easter everyone.”

Carl Mullan

Carl Mullan shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at his easter festivities.

In a video to Instagram, titled: “The correct way to open your Easter Eggs,” Carl showed himself getting ready to smash his egg with a mallet, before doing it the traditional way – smashing it with his head.