Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November 2022

Some of our favourite TV shows and films are sadly leaving Netflix this month.

We’ve listed everything being taken off the streaming giant in the coming weeks, so you can start binge-watching them.

Take a look:

November 1

A Time to Kill (1996)

Aagey Se Right (2009)

Aamir (2008)

ABCD 2 (2015)

ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013)

Argo (2012)

Arjun: The Warrior Prince (2011)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bandle (1978)

Barfi! (2012)

Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)

Beethoven’s Christmas (2011)

Blended (2014)

Chance Pe Dance (2009)

Chip Chup Ke (2006)

Christmas Land (2015)

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

Dark Horse: The Incredible True Story of Dream Alliance (2015)

Dead Man Down (2013)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed (1 Season)

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal (2007)

Dhoondte Reh Jaoge (2009)

Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Easy A (2010)

Edge of Fear (2018)

Effie Gray (2014)

Friday (1995)

Getaway Plan (2016)

Ghanchakkar (2013)

Ghosts of War (2020)

The Glass House (2001)

Grandmaster (2012)

Hajwala: The Missing Engine (2016)

Hattrick (2007)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

Heroine (2012)

Hidden in Plain Sight (2019)

Himmatwala (2013)

How to Be Single (2016)

Human Nature (2019)

Husbands in Gao (2012)

Into the Wild (2007)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

Kai Po Che! (2013)

Kalakalappu (2012)

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Part 1 (2006)

Katti Batti (2015)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Killer Cove (2019)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Liar Liar (1997)

Life in a… Metro (2007)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Marc Maron: Thinky Pain (2013)

Monster-in-Law (2005)

Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (2016)

No One Killed Jessica (2011)

Norbit (2007)

Orange County (2002)

Our House (2018)

Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008)

Paan Singh Tomar (2010)

Paycheck (2003)

Pettersson and Findus 2 (2016)

Point Break (1991)

Raja Natwarial (2014)

Ransom (1996)

Richie Rich (1994)

Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles (2005)

Saawariya (2007)

Satyagraha (2013)

Screwed (2011)

Settai (2013)

Shattered Memories (2018)

Sigaram Thodu (2014)

Spotlight (2015)

Thick as Thieves (2009)

We’re the Millers (2013)

Welcome to Sajjanpurr (2008)

Zokkomon (2011)

November 2

Bitten (3 Seasons)

The Family Court (1 Season)

The Golden Path (1 Season)

Hustlers (2019)

Jack and Jill (2011)

The Judgement (1 Season)

The Little Nyonya (1 Season)

Miniforce X (1 Season)

My Mad Fat Diary (3 Seasons)

Pretty Little Liars (7 Seasons)

Real Detective (1 Season)

Together (1 Season)

The Truth (1 Season)

November 3

Flushed Away (2006)

From Dusk Till Dawn (3 Seasons)

The Master’s Sun (1 Season)

Mossad 101 (2 Seasons)

November 6

Beaver Falls (2011)

Burning Cane (2019)

Human Capital (2019)

Lee Evans Concert (1993)

Line of Duty (1 Season)

The Silencing (2020)

Target Number One (2020)

November 7

Dead Pixels (1 Season)

Unrest (2017)

November 10

Deadly Switch (2019)

Doctor Strange (1 Season)

November 11

The Nokdu Flower (1 Season)

November 12

If Anything Happens I Love You (2020)

November 13

Fukrey Boyzzz: Space Mein Fukrapanti (2020)

November 15

End of Watch (2012)

The Good liar (2019)

The Piano (1993)

November 16

9 (2009)

At the Dolphin Bay (2003)

Barbie: Spy Squad (2016)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Doom (2005)

Endless Love (2014)

Hard Target 2 (2016)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2014)

La Robe De Mariee Des Cieux (2004)

Les Miserables (2012)

Man Down (4 Seasons)

Method (2015)

My MVP Valentine (1 Season)

Naked Attraction (3 Seasons)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Serenity (2005)

Westside Story (2003)

The Yard (Part 2)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

November 17

Tattoo Fixers on Holiday (2 Seasons)

November 18

5 Star Hotel (2018)

ARCHIVE (2020

Birth of a Beauty (1 Season)