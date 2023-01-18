Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2023

Netflix are removing some popular titles from their platform next month.

We’ve listed the TV shows and movies leaving the streaming giant in February 2023, so you can binge watch them before it’s too late.

Take a look:

February 1

Amelie (2001)

Biking Borders (2019)

Christmas Under Wraps (2014)

The Cider House Rules (1999)

Collateral (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Event Horizon (1997)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) Guest House (2020)

Holmes & Watson (2018)

The King’s Speech (2010)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Nerve (2016)

Newness (2017)

School of Rock (2003) Separation (2021)

Angel Beats (1 Season)

The Defiant Ones (Limited Series)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (5 Seasons)

The Mystic River (Season 1)

Pop Team Epic (1 Season) February 3 Jane The Virgin (5 Seasons)

We will be adding to this list when Netflix UK confirm what other show and movies will be leaving their platform next month.