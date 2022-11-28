Ad
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in December 2022

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
December is just a couple of days away.

As November draws to a close, we have listed all the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in the month ahead, so you can binge watch them before it’s too late.

Take a look:

December 1

  • Airplane (1980)
  • American Pie 2 (2001)
  • American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)
  • American Reunion (2012)
  • American Wedding (2003)
  • Amistad (1997)
  • Bad Santa 2 (2016)
  • Barbie in Princess Power (2015)
  • The Blue Lagoon (1980)
  • Changeling (2008)
  • Child’s Play 3 (1991)
  • Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)
  • The Cleanse (2018)
  • Constantine (2005)
  • The Crow (1994)
  • The Danish Girl (2015)
  • Deliver Us from Eva (2003)
  • Dune (1984)
  • Executive Decision (1996)
  • The Express (2008)
  • Far and Away (1992)
  • Four Brothers (2005)
  • Free Birds (2013)
  • Geostorm (2017)
  • The Great Outdoors (1988)
  • High Plains Drifter (1973)
  • How High (2001)
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

  • In Bruges (2008)
  • The Incredible Hulk (2008)
  • Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks (2019)
  • Jack Frost (1998)
  • The Last Legion (2007)
  • Long Weekend (2021)
  • Man of Tai Chi (2013)
  • The Man With the Iron Fists 2 (2015)
  • Monster Island (2017)
  • Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983)
  • My Happy Family (2017)
  • Oblivion (2013)
  • Outbreak (1995)
  • Pacific Rim (2013)
  • Paradise Lost (2014)
  • Pompeii (2014)
  • RED 2 (2013)
  • Redemption (2013)
  • Robin Hood (2010)
  • Ronaldo (2015)
  • Rucker50 (2016)
  • Sinister (2012)
  • Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)
  • Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too (2019)
  • Survivor (2015)
  • Taking Lives (2004)
  • Taking New York (2015)
  • The Tale of Despereaux (2008)
  • The Theory of Everything (2014)
  • Together Together (2021)
  • Tokyo Godfathers (2003)
  • Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)
  • Tremors (1990)
  • Tremors 5: Bloodline (2015)
  • Two Weeks Notice (2002)
  • Untraceable (2008)
  • Waterworld (1995)

December 2

  • The Addams Family (2019)
  • Christiana Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World (1 Season)
  • If I Were an Animal (1 Season)
  • Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
  • Oggy and the Cockroaches (1 Season)
  • P. King Duckling (1 Season)
  • Paprika (1 Season)
  • Space Jungle (2 Seasons)
  • Tattoo Fixers (4 Seasons)
  • This Way Up (1 Season)

December 3

  • Break (2018)
  • Once Again (1 Season)
  • Spider-Man 2 (2004)
  • The Whistlers (2019)

December 6

  • Friends with Money (2006)
  • Minecraft: Story Mode (2015)
  • Riddick (2013)
  • Trigger Happy TV (1 Season)

December 7

  • Endings, Beginnings (2020)
  • Over Her Dead Body (2008)

December 8 

  • Blackfish (2013)
  • Body Brokers (2021)
  • Jaal (1986)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular (2018)
  • Shikari (1991)

December 10

  • Surf’s Up (2007)

December 13

  • Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993)
  • Manhunt: Unabomber (2017)
  • Motherless Brooklyn (2019)

December 14

  • Countdown (2019)
  • Hard Kill (2020)

December 15

  • Act of Valour (2012)
  • Bangistan (2015)
  • Dalla Buyers Club (2013)
  • Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
  • Dil Dhadaknne Do (2015)
  • Don (2006)
  • Don 2 (2011)
  • Eddie – Strongman (2015)
  • Ender’s Game (2013)
  • Fukrey (2013)
  • Game (2011)
  • Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007)
  • Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)
  • Lakshya (2004)
  • Luck by Chance (2009)
  • Mud (2012)
  • Rock On!! (2008)
  • She Is (2019)
  • Sparkle (2012)
  • Talaash (2012)
  • Warriors of Heaven and Earth (2003)
  • Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

December 16

  • Black (1 Season)
  • Cocomong (2 Seasons)
  • Merlin (5 Seasons)
  • Sequestered (1 Season)

December 17

  • Blue Cafe and Guests (2019)
  • Marvel Anime: Wolverine (1 Season)
  • Marvel Anime: X-Men (2011)
  • The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008)
  • The Salisbury Poisonings (1 Season)

December 18

  • Hello, My Twenties (1 Season)

December 19

  • 48 Christmas Wishes (2017)
  • The History of Future Folk (2012)
