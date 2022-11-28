Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in December 2022

December is just a couple of days away.

As November draws to a close, we have listed all the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in the month ahead, so you can binge watch them before it’s too late.

Take a look:

December 1

Airplane (1980)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

American Reunion (2012)

American Wedding (2003)

Amistad (1997)

Bad Santa 2 (2016)

Barbie in Princess Power (2015)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Changeling (2008)

Child’s Play 3 (1991)

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

The Cleanse (2018)

Constantine (2005)

The Crow (1994)

The Danish Girl (2015)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Dune (1984)

Executive Decision (1996)

The Express (2008)

Far and Away (1992)

Four Brothers (2005)

Free Birds (2013)

Geostorm (2017)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

High Plains Drifter (1973)

How High (2001)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

In Bruges (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks (2019)

Jack Frost (1998)

The Last Legion (2007)

Long Weekend (2021)

Man of Tai Chi (2013)

The Man With the Iron Fists 2 (2015)

Monster Island (2017)

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983)

My Happy Family (2017)

Oblivion (2013)

Outbreak (1995)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Paradise Lost (2014)

Pompeii (2014)

RED 2 (2013)

Redemption (2013)

Robin Hood (2010)

Ronaldo (2015)

Rucker50 (2016)

Sinister (2012)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too (2019)

Survivor (2015)

Taking Lives (2004)

Taking New York (2015)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Together Together (2021)

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors 5: Bloodline (2015)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Untraceable (2008)

Waterworld (1995)

December 2

The Addams Family (2019)

Christiana Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World (1 Season)

If I Were an Animal (1 Season)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Oggy and the Cockroaches (1 Season)

P. King Duckling (1 Season)

Paprika (1 Season)

Space Jungle (2 Seasons)

Tattoo Fixers (4 Seasons)

This Way Up (1 Season)

December 3

Break (2018)

Once Again (1 Season)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

The Whistlers (2019)

December 6

Friends with Money (2006)

Minecraft: Story Mode (2015)

Riddick (2013)

Trigger Happy TV (1 Season)

December 7

Endings, Beginnings (2020)

Over Her Dead Body (2008)

December 8

Blackfish (2013)

Body Brokers (2021)

Jaal (1986)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular (2018)

Shikari (1991)

December 10

Surf’s Up (2007)

December 13

Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993)

Manhunt: Unabomber (2017)

Motherless Brooklyn (2019)

December 14

Countdown (2019)

Hard Kill (2020)

December 15

Act of Valour (2012)

Bangistan (2015)

Dalla Buyers Club (2013)

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Dil Dhadaknne Do (2015)

Don (2006)

Don 2 (2011)

Eddie – Strongman (2015)

Ender’s Game (2013)

Fukrey (2013)

Game (2011)

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007)

Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

Lakshya (2004)

Luck by Chance (2009)

Mud (2012)

Rock On!! (2008)

She Is (2019)

Sparkle (2012)

Talaash (2012)

Warriors of Heaven and Earth (2003)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

December 16

Black (1 Season)

Cocomong (2 Seasons)

Merlin (5 Seasons)

Sequestered (1 Season)

December 17

Blue Cafe and Guests (2019)

Marvel Anime: Wolverine (1 Season)

Marvel Anime: X-Men (2011)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008)

The Salisbury Poisonings (1 Season)

December 18

Hello, My Twenties (1 Season)

December 19

48 Christmas Wishes (2017)

The History of Future Folk (2012)