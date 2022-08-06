Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this week

Netflix have a lot in store for viewers this week!

From docuseries to films, to the new seasons of some of our favourite shows – there’s something new for everyone joining the streaming giant in the coming days.

Take a look at what’s arriving on Netflix this week:

Locke & Key (season 3)

Three sibling move in with their mom in their deceased father’s ancestral estate, where they discover magical keys which unlock great magic… and secrets.

Season 2 of the hit show was released in October 2021.

The third season of Locke & Key will land on Netflix on August 10.

Never Have I Ever (season 3)

An Indian-American teen wants an elevated social status, but her friends don’t make her wishes come true that easily.

The second season of Never Have I Ever was released in July 201.

Never Have I Ever season 3 is coming to the streaming platform on August 12.

Day Shift (2022)

The Netflix original movie ‘Day Shift’, starring Jamie Foxx, will follow an LA vampire hunter who is in desperate need of some money.

Trying to make a living and support his family might just kill him…

The new movie will land on August 12.

I Just Killed My Dad (limited series)

This limited docuseries will follow the case of Anthony Templet, who shot and killed his father and never denied it.

The show will delve into his mind in an attempt to uncover what drove him to murder.

The docuseries will arrive on Netflix on August 9.

Indian Matchmaking (season 2)

The feel-good Netflix series ‘Indian Matchmaking’ is returning to our small screens.

Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides her clients in the US and India in the process of arrange marriage, giving an insight into the custom.

Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking will hit the streaming platform on August 10.