Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this week

This week's line-up includes the return of the hit dating show Too Hot To Handle

Netflix are adding more shows and films to their platform to keep us entertained in the week ahead.

This week’s line-up includes the return of the hit dating show Too Hot To Handle and a brand new eight-part comedy-drama series.

Take a look:

Murder By The Coast

This Spanish true-crime documentary examines the infamous Wanninkhof-Carabantes case.

In 1999, teen Rocío Wanninkhof is murdered. Her mother’s ex-partner, Dolores Vázquez, is suspected.

Murder By The Coast joins Netflix on Wednesday, June 23.

Too Hot To Handle (Season 2)

Season two of the hit dating show with a twist sees ten new singletons move into a luxury fill in the hopes of finding love.

The contestants are banned from getting physical with each other, so that they can form deeper, more emotional connections, and if they break the rules – they will lose some of the $100k jackpot.

The new season joins Netflix on Wednesday, June 23.

Good On Paper

After years of putting her career ahead of love, stand-up comic Andrea Singer has stumbled upon the perfect guy.

On paper, he checks all the boxes but is he everything he appears to be?

Good On Paper joins Netflix on Wednesday, June 23.

Crazy Delicious

In this competition show, daring home chefs tempt the food gods with reinvented classics and fanciful feasts in their quest to win a golden apple.

Crazy Delicious joins Netflix on Thursday, June 24.

Sex/Life

Sarah Shahi stars as Billie Connelly, a stay-at-home wife who’s life appears picture perfect.

However, she can’t stop thinking about a man from her past, and writes all about him in a diary on her laptop.

The eight-part series joins Netflix on Friday, June 25.