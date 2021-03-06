Here’s what’s coming to Netflix next week

We've rounded up our top picks of TV shows and films joining next week

As we enter another week of lockdown, Netflix are ensuring there are plenty of TV shows and movies on their platform to keep us entertained.

From a highly-anticipated sports docuseries, to a brand new reality show which sees couples choose between their dream wedding or dream home, there are a host of flicks joining this week.

Take a look at our top picks:

Marriage or Mortgage

Marriage or Mortgage sees wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes go head-to-head to win the hearts and budgets of spouses-to-be.

Couples must decide whether they want to spend their savings on their dream wedding day, or securing a house for their future.

The couples go to dress fittings, wedding cake tastings and potential venues, as well as homes that fall within their budget, before coming up with the difficult decision about what to spend their money on.

The series joins Netflix on Wednesday, March 10.

Last Chance U Basketball

A spin-off of the Last Chance U docuseries on American football, this new series focuses on the season of the East Los Angeles College Huskies basketball team.

According to the official synopsis, the show offers “an honest, gritty look inside the world of community college basketball”.

“Over the course of eight episodes, viewers will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies (ELAC) in their high stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship.”

Season one joins Netflix on Wednesday, March 17.

The One

This sci-fi drama is centred around a company that can perfectly match you with your perfect partner, simply through a DNA test.

According to the official synopsis: “The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never think of love and relationships in the same way again.”

The One joins Netflix on Friday, March 12.

Yes Day

Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez star in this family comedy as two parents who spend the entire day saying yes to all of their children’s requests.

For 24 hours, the three children make the rules, which the parents have to agree to.

Yes Day will be added to Netflix on Friday, March 12.

The Sisters Brothers

Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reily star as Charlie and Eli, the Sisters Brothers, a pair of infamous assassins in 1850’s Oregon.

The brothers find themselves on an adventure that puts them to the ultimate test. The Sisters Brothers joins Netflix on Friday, March 12.